BISBEE — On the ballot for the August primary election will be a request allowing the city to spend above a state-imposed expenditure limitation set decades ago.
City Manager Steve Pauken noted the legislature set the limit for the city at $1.6 million in 1980, which is far from the actual money needed to fund city operations. Most of Bisbee’s departments have budgets well above that figure, and last year’s general fund was approved at just more than $8.2 million.
In order for the city to operate, registered voters have to approve the new limit for the next four years, just as they have done in the past, he said. This process is known as “Home Rule,” and an election is conducted every four years.
“The current estimate is that in the absence of the approval of this alternative expenditure limitation, the city's total budget for all expenses, from all sources of revenue, would be limited to approximately one quarter of the present budget" Pauken said. "There would be very little capacity for any expenditure other than the repayment of existing debt and the existing public safety pension obligations.”
On Tuesday, the first of two public hearings was held. No one from the public offered any comments.
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino asked if there was any discussion at the state level to end the limitation. Pauken said there was nothing coming from Phoenix which would signify any changes.
“I think they want to leave it up to the communities to determine the spending limit,” added Pauken. “Bisbee voted on it four years ago.”
Councilwoman Leslie Johns pointed out many people in Old Bisbee were opposed to it because they did not understand what it meant to city operations.
Mayor Ken Budge emphasized the need to inform voters of the importance of passing the Home Rule option prior to the August primary election.
“This is serious," said Budge. "If we don’t pass this, the city will be in trouble.”
In other news, the council held three public auctions of surplus land that brought in a total of $40,700.
There was some discussion among the council members about low auction rates.
Council members Mel Sowid and Joni Giacomino questioned the old property values and pointed out land value has increased. The city could have made more money by updating the property values.
Planner Doug Taylor explained there were a few auction requests postponed for two years due to COVID–19 which accounted for the lower price per square foot. He did not think it was fair to charge at current rates since the city decided to halt in–person public access to meetings.
The first parcel auctioned was a 6,708-square-foot parcel located on Locklin Avenue. It was sold to Ken and Sandy Heusman at $2.50 per square foot as they made the only bid of $16,700.
A second parcel adjoining Star Avenue started at the low price of $7,980, a rate of $1.33 per square foot. A bidding war ensued between Kirk Ayers and Amy and Roger Burkert, which resulted in the Burkerts buying the land for $18,000. Since Ayers started the process, the council agreed to refund his $300 application fee.
The third was a vacant 3,000-square-foot parcel on Williams Avenue auctioned at $2 per square foot for a total of $6,000 to Larry Stone. James Terry initiated the request, but was not present for the auction.
The sale of a 413-square-foot parcel at the corner of Spring Canyon and Queen Street for $2,066 at the rate of $5.50 per square foot died as the vote was a tie, three to three. Budge, Giacomino and Councilwoman Anna Cline voted against it. Johns, Frank Davis and Mel Sowid approved the sale. There was no need to auction the property as its value was below the $5,000 cutoff established by the city.
Also, Peyton Charnik submitted a petition with 128 signatures of residents who do not like the county’s idea to alleviate safety concerns on the strip of county-owned land in front of the courthouse. They did not want to lose the parking spaces at the unusual intersection of Ledge Avenue, Quality Hill and Tombstone Canyon. The signatories want to preserve the parking spaces, which allow people to eat at one of the three nearby eateries.
Budge said he thought the county could allow a few of the parking spots.
However, County Engineer Jackie Watkins said the area did not meet design standards for road safety.
Some new parking spots in the area were created by the city and the council believed they would make up for the few lost spots.
Cline agreed with Watkins and noted the problems that could arise from people blocking the roads and the courthouse should an emergency occur.
“I’d rather err on the side of public safety,” she said.
Johns agreed and said, “I see the problem trying to get out of the St. Patrick’s parish on a Sunday. I support the county plan.”
“I have concerns with liabilities,” said Giacomino.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said, “This is a cooperative venture. We discussed the safety issues with the city manager. The police and fire departments are in favor of the plan.”