BISBEE — Every city, big or small, has to deal with the increase in homeless people who, whether by choice or fortune, have ended up without a roof over their heads.
Bisbee is no different. But what can a small town with just 5,000 people and a limited budget do to assist these folks?
It was a question City Council member Joni Giacomino raised at the meeting of the council July 18.
“We need to do whatever we can for these people,” she said. “I get the idea that some of the people we attract don’t want to be helped. But, there are some who come here looking for a good place to work and live and it doesn’t work out. What are we doing? Are we planning on anything because we can’t just continue to ignore it.”
While larger cities like Phoenix and Tucson have programs for encampments, she knows that may not be able to happen, especially as City Attorney Joe Estes said it could lead to liability issues.
Sierra Vista has the nonprofit Better Bucks. It also supports the Better Works program as well, which allows the homeless to work for cash by cleaning up around the city. They are paid cash up to $599.99 per calendar year. Lunch is provided as well as transportation to and from job sites. The project even helps with tools and equipment for the jobs.
The Better Bucks program allows donors to buy booklets to give people in need that gives them $5 to purchase food and other living essentials, plus pet food, from businesses that support the program. Participating businesses include Fry’s, Food City, McDonald’s, Goodwill, St. Vincent De Paul, Culver’s and the Sierra Vista Food Co-op. It also provides one day bus passes.
The programs were started with a $50,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Housing.
According to Giacomino, the homeless wander into the Bisbee Senior Center and hang out in front of the Safeway store, near their camp in the back on city property. The camp ends up smelling of human waste as there are no facilities available. She suggested the city install some sort of potable water for cleanliness and portable toilets and donate tents.
Instead of providing camp sites that could leave the city open to liability, Estes suggested the city work with the local nonprofits that can provide services.
Giacomino suggested setting up a website to give homeless people a one-stop shop to find services they need.
Mayor Ken Budge said, “Some elect not to get help or go to a shelter.”
He agreed with Estes to keep the city away from any liability issues. He said Phoenix is sued constantly.
“There are non–governmental agencies who specifically address the homeless," Budge said. "We could help them without taking official responsibility or liability. There are restrictions on what municipalities can and cannot do. Most cities have urban camping ordinances that address such issues.”
Budge said he spoke with the Bisbee Police Department and was told there was a "trust factor" involved.
“They do not like people they do not know approaching them,” he said.
Tony Bedolla, executive director of Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, has a limited number of nightly beds for men, women and children.
He told council members Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Juanetta Hill it is true that many of the homeless he sees heard about what a great place Bisbee is to live and work in. People come to the city and take a job, but then may not be able to afford housing or do not make enough to pay for housing.
Bedolla said about 21% of them cannot get a job. Others may find it difficult to find a job and end up stranded.
With the jail just down the road from the Saginaw community on State Route 80, people who are released and do not have transportation can end up stranded if they are from out of town.
The coalition can transport them to Douglas, Sierra Vista, Benson, Tombstone and Willcox.
“But, we can’t do that all the time,” he said. “We have tried to talk with the jail to get a list of people who will be released so we can pick them up, but they don’t. We tell them call us when they are getting out.”
To help keep released inmates from hoofing it through town, City Manager Steven Pauken suggested setting up free bus passes to take people to a commuter bus stop where they can travel to Douglas or Sierra Vista. A bus stop at the jail could be added to get them at the door a couple of times a day.
Bedolla and the city have seen an increase in the number of homeless people. Over the first six months of 2023, 100 people used the shelter’s services. Last year, the BCH and the Tin Town Resource Center helped 204 with shelter accommodations and served 151,000 meals. A food pantry, a produce handout and meals on wheels are also part of the program. BCH also works with Goar Park lunches to feed people.
The center helps people get Social Security cards, identification cards and other needs.
There has been talk over the years about building tiny homes for the homeless. Some with jobs may be able to handle the utility costs, others may not.
As Budge said, “If we allow them a place to camp, we have to provide toilets and showers. We don’t have the budget for that.”
Davis agreed with Budge and thought it was best to work with the local nonprofits and develop free bus passes.
While the city could roust those living in the homeless encampment, Bedolla said it just sends them to Freeport McMoRan land or private property. When they get removed from one spot they just move to another.
He said Sierra Vista has a law that allows a person to camp for 48 hours on public property. When time is up, they move on.
“We think a lot of those are coming to Bisbee,” Bedolla said.
Budge agreed and said, “They come here because we leave them alone.”