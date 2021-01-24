BISBEE — A new shop has opened on Main Street in Old Bisbee and it offers something unique in a warm, pleasant, relaxing atmosphere.
The Empyrion Hookah Lounge, owned by former Tucsonans Susan Wilson and her son, Michael, opened in November and has slowly been building a clientele attracted by the extensive menu of fruity tobaccos, its authentic hookahs and its ambience.
“We get a lot of tourists. Business seems to be picking up more and more,” said Susan. “We get people after the bars close. They want to relax after an evening of fun. We wanted this to be an extension of people’s living rooms.”
Two-person settees with comfy pillows line both sides of the narrow shop separated by infinity tables. Mideastern décor hangs on the walls and soft music invokes imaginings of faraway deserts.
Michael came to Bisbee on a vacation and fell in love with the town, Susan said. He told her he wanted to move to the quaint, artsy town and open a hookah lounge.
“He’s been wanting to do that since he was 18,” said Susan. “This is all his idea.”
They found a home in Bisbee barely a year ago, saw the empty shop and decided they would try to make a go of it in spite of COVID–19.
“We clean and disinfect everything, every part of the hookah, after each use. We chose furniture that’s easy to clean and disinfect. We wipe down the settees and tables,” said Susan. “We want our customers to feel safe.”
Each afternoon before opening, Susan cleans the whole shop from top to bottom. Patrons do need to wear masks.
The hookahs are Khalil Maamoons, tall and beautiful, and filled with the purest of bottled water for a clean smoking experience. Each patron gets their own hookah for safety purposes.
Empyrion’s menu is extensive with 32 types of fruit blends made with Dubai’s Al Fakher or domestic Fumari tobaccos.
Michael notes on the website, “Smoking hookah is nothing like smoking a cigarette. Cigarettes are for nervous people, people who are on the run. When you smoke hookah, you have time to think. It teaches you patience, tolerance and gives you appreciation of good company.”
Susan said visitors from Iran stopped by, enjoyed the lounge and told her the only things missing were teas and coffees to complete the experience.
“We’d like to offer that, but it takes a different permit and health requirements,” she stated.
Farzin Karim, who gave the lounge five stars, commented on the Empyrion’s website: “The owners are lovely, jovial and genuine. Our banter regarding art, poetry, music and humor while relaxing with a custom mix of shisha harkened back to the days pre-COVID-19 —a place for freethinkers of all walks of life to unite. Furthermore, their attention to detail as far as sanitization was much appreciated.”
Happy hour runs Wednesday through Sunday with free refills.
Every Friday, Empyrion offers a 50 percent discount after 8 p.m. for “anyone identifying as a lady.” According to a smiling Susan, no one has claimed that yet.
Wednesdays and Thursdays feature karaoke, which has become a popular attraction, said Susan, who pointed out her son is a pretty good singer.
They also provide games, soft drinks and snacks.
Soon, there may be belly dancing and live music, so stay tuned.