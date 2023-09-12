Steve Monamarco

Steve Moramarco, frontman for the Steve Moramarco Conspiracy, on his porch at his home in Bisbee.

 Photo by Leah Mueller

BISBEE — Anyone who has lived in Bisbee for any length of time has run across Steve Moramarco. He’s a true Renaissance man—radio DJ on KBRP, accomplished filmmaker, and leader of the popular punk/Americana band, The Steve Moramarco Conspiracy. Every week, he painstakingly compiles a list of Bisbee-based art and music events, posting them on his website, and emailing them to his extensive list of contacts.

Steve is so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he wasn’t born in Bisbee. In fact, he has only lived in town for three-and-a-half years. He relocated to Arizona from Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic. Steve waxes philosophical about the transition: “Well…it WAS time for me to leave LA, in a certain way,” he chuckles. “All of a sudden, my world got very small. Artists are essential, you know.”

