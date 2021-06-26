Dozens upon dozens of people from around the country flocked to a private ranch on the border late Friday afternoon to rally for immigration reform in the United States.
Rancher John Ladd invited members of an organization called the Federation for American Immigration Reform to his massive property off State Route 92 between Bisbee and Palominas for the three-hour event.
FAIR officials claim they are a non-partisan entity. According to the organization’s website, “FAIR’s objective seeks to reduce overall immigration to a more normal level. Reducing legal immigration levels from well over one million at present to a very generous 300,000 a year over a sustained period will allow America to manage growth, address environmental concerns, and maintain a high quality of life.”
FAIR also states that it believes “that immigration, within proper limits, can be positive. Adhering to the rule of law is central to successful assimilation and citizenship.”
About 10 miles of the Ladd ranch abuts the U.S.-Mexican border and the rancher is no stranger to undocumented migrants traipsing through his land daily. Ladd has also found several dead undocumented persons on his ranch over the years, people left behind by their human smugglers.
The running theme throughout the rally — where the backdrop was the massive steel fence that separates the U.S. from Mexico — was not one of anti-immigration, but one that espouses entering this country legally and becoming a lawful and productive member of society.
“There’s a way to come into America and it’s legally,” said Vicki Nelson, who just purchased a vacant lot near the Ladd Ranch.
While the event was titled “End the Biden Border Crisis Rally,” it centered more around the suffering of the parents, relatives and friends of people who have died at the hands of undocumented migrants inside the U.S.
Many of those families, referred to as Angel Families, were at the rally Friday afternoon. Some wore T-shirts with the faces of their loved ones on the front; others carried posters and photographs of the person they lost.
Banners with photos of the deceased were spread out on the rocky ground in front of a raised stage where several speakers — including Tom Homan, a former director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration, and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels — addressed the crowd of about 300 people.
The banners were emblazoned with the words, “Do you see me now?”
“You never see the media mention these people,” said Agnes Gibboney, whose son was fatally shot by an undocumented migrant in El Monte, California, in 2002. “This administration does not talk about that, about the children we lost who were killed by someone who was here illegally.”
Gibboney carried an almost-life-size cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris. President Joe Biden placed Harris in charge of border issues and the undocumented migrant situation more than three months ago. Harris has been bitterly criticized for failing to visit the Southwest border. Last week she finally went to El Paso, Texas, but was attacked for not going closer to the border in McAllen where most of the illegal crossings occur.
Gibboney’s Harris cutout included a small sign that read: “Free housing, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.” which is the address to the White House.
On her business card, Gibboney, who hails from Hungary, calls herself an Angel Mom and a “legal immigrant.”
A few feet away from Gibboney, standing near the towering bronze-colored steel fence that separates the U.S. from Mexico, were Mark and Evie Batin of St. George, Utah. Their son, Mark Jr., was shot by an undocumented migrant in St. George in 2007. His body was found in the desert near the Arizona-Utah line, said Evie Batin, tears streaming down her face.
The couple wore matching white T-shirts with their son’s picture on the front and the words, “Do you know his name?”
“I used to listen to a woman on the radio who talked about illegal immigrants and I thought she was a bit racist,” Mark Batin Sr. said. “Then this happened to our son.” We are not against immigration. We’re just against illegal immigration.”
There were also four members of a group called Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime. All of them — Joy English, Chris Storie, Maureen Maloney and Sabine Durden-Coulter — were visiting from other states and each had lost either a child, a friend or another relative to a violent death caused by an undocumented migrant.
There were about 30 sheriffs from around Arizona and other parts of the country at the rally, said Ladd. He mentioned that the event was scheduled for Friday because it coincided with the end of the National Sheriffs Convention in Phoenix. Many of the law enforcement officers who attended the convention then headed to the Ladd ranch for the rally.
One of them, Kieran Donahue, the sheriff in Canyon County, Idaho, said his region is being plagued by a fentanyl epidemic, the narcotic coming from Mexico.
“Whatever happens here is affecting what we have up there in Canyon County,” Donahue said. “We have people overdosing on fentanyl all over that valley.”
The sheriff said the Mexican cartel and the individuals it hires to smuggle drugs and people are funneling the synthetic opioid analgesic through Arizona and into Idaho.
Donahue said his family has been affected by the death of a relative killed by an undocumented person.
“Four weeks ago an illegal alien killed my nephew,” Donahue said.