BISBEE — An inferno burning in scenic Zacatecas Canyon north of Brewery Gulch in Bisbee has sent several residents from their homes as fire and police officials ordered evacuations late Thursday afternoon.
Bisbee Police dispatch said people living north of Mimosa Market on Brewery Gulch were forced to leave their properties after the blaze erupted at about 5 p.m. Evacuees were told to go to St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill, a Bisbee Police dispatcher and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said that as of 5:20 p.m., the fire had already consumed 20 acres and was heading south into Old Bisbee. She said fire officials were calling it a wildland fire, but there's no information on how it started.
Bisbee Police dispatch said several fire departments and Bisbee police are on scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.