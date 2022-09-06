Purchase Access

BISBEE — Soft jazz flowed through the courtroom of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on a recent weekday as the jurist attempted to conduct a sentencing hearing.

The “mood music,” as Cardinal called it, interrupted the proceeding and the judge had to ask whether someone was on the courtroom’s phone line who had not placed their own device on mute.

