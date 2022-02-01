SIERRA VISTA — For the second time in about a month, a judge has denied a defense lawyer's request to release his 17-year-old client accused of murder from the Cochise County Jail.
Joel Larson, a deputy legal defender with Cochise County, filed a motion asking that the conditions of release be modified for defendant Christopher Golden.
Golden, who has been charged as an adult, is being held at the county jail on $150,000 bond and is charged, among other things, with second degree murder in the stabbing death of his friend, Quin Calum Radhe, 18.
The stabbing, according to Larson's motion, occurred while Golden was experiencing a "negative trip" after taking LSD.
Last month, Larson attempted to have Golden released after arguing that the Bisbee teenager had not been afforded his initial appearance in court within the 24 hours prescribed by state law. Larson said Golden was arrested Dec. 18, but his initial appearance in Bisbee justice court did not occur until Dec. 21. The Sheriff's Office however, said Golden was arrested Dec. 20 after he left the hospital.
Among several points that Larson made at a hearing last week in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom is that Golden's family cannot afford to bail him out of jail. Larson also told Dickerson that if released, Golden would be living with the same individual whom he had been residing with when the offenses occurred on Dec. 18.
The incident occurred during a camping trip that went awry on Juniper Flats Road, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. A 16-year-old boy attending the outing also was injured by Golden, Sheriff’s investigators said.
Golden, Radhe and two other boys — both 16 — had driven about a quarter of the way up Juniper Flats to camp out in Golden’s van the night of Dec. 17, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas. Drugs were included on the trip, Capas said.
At one point after midnight on Dec. 18, one of the 16-year-old boys in the group saw Golden trying to hurt himself with a knife, Capas said. Radhe and the teen who saw what Golden was doing tried to stop him from injuring himself, Capas said.
An argument ensued, and Golden, still holding the knife, began cutting the 16-year-old and stabbed Radhe, Sheriff’s investigators said. The other 16-year-old in the group ran for help when he was told by the two victims to leave the area, Capas said.
Radhe was the one who called 911, Capas said, then died shortly thereafter at the scene.
Golden, according to Larson's motion, "reportedly described to deputies that that he was having an out-of-body experience and feeling that he should end his own life by cutting his neck."
Assistant prosecutor Raymond Haight said last week that while the case is unique because of the defendant's age, he is still accused of killing another person. Haight said that the bond initially set by the justice court also is relatively low for the crime Golden is accused of.
"If it had been an adult defendant, the bond would have been quite a bit higher," Haight told the judge.
In his response to Larson's motion, Haight said two of the three victim representatives in the case expressed concern that Golden could hurt himself again if freed from jail.
The prosecutor also said the "suddenness" of the attack and the fact that it was unprovoked, also concerned him.
"The defendant killed one friend and seriously injured another with a knife," Haight stated. "The attack on his friends was sudden, unprovoked and apparently the result of illicit drug use. The apparent randomness and irrationality of the attack would be very difficult to control and monitor in the community."
At last week's hearing, Haight also mentioned that the knife used in the attack, is a "mundane" pocket-knife that could be purchased at "any Walmart."
"How do you mitigate that type of factor?" Haight asked.
Golden, according to Haight, has also admitted that he attacked his friends, adding that he was "aiming for center mass," the response to the motion shows.
Golden's court file, meanwhile, contains letters to Dickerson from a handful of the defendant's friends who vouch for his character.
The judge denied the motion regardless, saying that if Golden had a drug problem in mid-December when the killing occurred, he doubted whether the issue would have been cleared up by now. The judge also said that if Golden was released to the same family he had been living with, then Golden would be "right back where he was" before the incident occurred.
Dickerson also said the bond was not too high. Golden's next hearing is scheduled for March 7.