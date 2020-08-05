A murder suspect who has threatened to kill some of his defense attorneys and has physically attacked at least one asked a judge on Wednesday if he could have a new lawyer take on his case.
Roger Delane Wilson is on his eighth attorney, but Wednesday morning he requested a ninth, telling Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson that lawyer Chris Kimminau is not doing enough in his matter and is not up on the latest information in the case.
An exasperated Dickerson denied Wilson's request, explaining to the 51-year-old Hereford man that if a new attorney came on board, Wilson's trial would be delayed even further. The trial is slated for Sept. 15.
"The timing of the motion is just before the trial in about a month," Dickerson said. "It's been three years ... "
Wilson is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Daniel Arvizu in June 2017. The incident occurred near Wilson’s mother’s house just outside Sierra Vista, and Wilson has maintained he shot Arvizu in self-defense.
The case has suffered various delays, mainly because of Wilson's mental health issues and his representation by seven attorneys who Wilson has either threatened, attacked or refused to work with. Wilson has undergone at least two mental health evaluations with another one ordered in May.
Present in court Wednesday after a mixup at the Pima County Jail where is he is housed, Wilson also complained about Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco, saying she did not present evidence to the grand jury that would have shown that he is the victim in his case.
"He did die from his injuries, but he was the aggressor and I'm the victim," Wilson said.
It was mentioned in court Wednesday that Wilson had threatened to kill Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue and Zucco, who is prosecuting the matter.
Conlogue recused himself from the case earlier this year, but Zucco remains.
"I believe he (Wilson) threatened to kill me, too, and he threatened to kill Judge Conlogue," Zucco told Dickerson. "He (Wilson) filed a complaint with the Bar, which alarmed them because he said he would kill me before the trial started."
Dickerson asked Zucco if she would be able to prosecute the case in light of her history with the defendant. Zucco assured the judge that she would.
Dickerson also wanted assurances from Wilson that he'd be able to "behave" himself in the courtroom during his trial, which is expected to last three weeks.
Aside from punching one attorney and threatening the lives of others, Wilson has been a contentious courtroom presence, interrupting proceedings with yelling and mumbling. At a hearing in May in which Wilson appeared by video from the Pima County Jail, Dickerson had to mute the defendant's microphone because Wilson expressed disappointment in a new trial date by yelling.
When Dickerson spoke to Wilson Wednesday regarding how he would act in front of a jury come September, Wilson would not answer and became argumentative.
The judge reminded Wilson that he's on trial for a violent crime and if he were to lose his temper in front of jurors, it would not bode well for him.
"I would like to give you the opportunity to sit at the defense table with your attorney at trial," Dickerson said. "I need assurances that you're going to be like you are right now."
Wilson responded that he has always been "respectful" at all the hearings he has attended; he would not give the judge any assurances how he might act during his trial and continued to argue.
At that point, Dickerson ended the proceeding.
Wilson is scheduled to appear in court again next week for a competency hearing. He will then be moved to the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, court officials said.