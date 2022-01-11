A 17-year-old boy accused of killing a friend during a camping trip, will remain in jail for now even though his attorney argued that the teen's initial hearing was delayed beyond what Arizona law allows.
But Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said on Monday that defendant Christopher Golden likely would not have been able to participate in his initial hearing 24 hours after his arrest - which is what state law requires - because of his mental and physical condition.
Dickerson also told defense attorney Joel Larson that there was an error with the "booking document."
Larson had filed a motion requesting Golden's release because he said his client was arrested on Dec. 18 and did not have an initial appearance until Dec. 21. State law requires that an initial hearing must be held within 24 hours of an arrest, or the person must be released from custody.
Larson, with the Cochise County Office of the Legal Defender, said there were two Cochise County deputies standing outside Golden's hospital room in Tucson on Dec. 18.
Sheriff's investigators said Golden was hospitalized after he attempted to kill himself with a knife while on a camping trip with three other friends on Juniper Flats, just outside Bisbee. The trip started the night of Dec. 17, but turned deadly after midnight on Dec. 18 when Golden began acting erratically, Sheriff's investigators said.
When his friends attempted to stop him from hurting himself, investigators said Golden cut one of the other boys who is 16, and fatally stabbed Quin Radhe, 18. A fourth youngster, also 16, ran from the scene after Radhe and the other teenager told him to get help, Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said.
Radhe himself called 911, Capas said. When deputies arrived, they found Radhe unconscious and Golden and the other teen injured. Radhe died at the scene and Golden was airlifted to Banner University Center in Tucson. The other boy was taken to a local hospital and was released later that morning.
Capas had told the Herald/Review that Golden was booked on Dec. 20 and his initial hearing was held the following day.
But Larson said that his client had been arrested on Dec. 18, the same day he was taken to the hospital. He said the Sheriff's Office could have apprehended him as he left the hospital and that Banner University Center has security officers who could've been posted in front of Golden's door.
Prosecutor Raymond Haight did not deny that there were deputies outside of Golden's hospital room, but he told the judge that their presence did not necessarily mean Golden was under arrest.
Dickerson also mentioned that it would be interesting to see what an appellate court would say on the matter.
Golden faces a charge of second degree murder, as well as charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was in court Monday, signs of his self-inflicted injuries evident on his neck where there are two large red scars.
Radhe's stepfather Bear Finicum and other friends also were in the courtroom Monday and Larson said they were there in support of Golden. Finicum declined comment after the proceeding.
Another hearing to discuss modifying the conditions of Golden's release has been scheduled for Jan. 25.