BISBEE — The attorney who filed a complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and some of its former clergy and associates may depose a handful of individuals who are not named in the lawsuit, a judge decided last week, a significant victory for the plaintiffs in the case.
In a 2½-hour hearing April 20 in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal's courtroom that was at times contentious, Cardinal granted attorney Lynne Cadigan's long-standing motion to depose several people whom Cadigan claims had knowledge of the abuse that three children suffered for seven years at the hands of their father.
The judge also ordered that portions of the employment record of a workmate of the children's father must be released to Cadigan.
Cadigan filed a civil complaint in 2020 against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others associated with it for not reporting the brutal mistreatment the youngsters suffered. The children and their parents were members of the church’s Bisbee ward, the complaint states.
The case was summed up in this paragraph on the opening page of the complaint: “This case involves horrible sexual, physical and emotional abuse of children between the ages of six (6) weeks and twelve (12) years old that went on for seven (7) years. The biological father of these victims made videos of his rapes and now these videos are everywhere on the world wide web. The perpetrator admitted his abuse and crimes to his Mormon Church, and received counseling for his crimes. The Mormon Church leaders knew about the abuse and yet no one reported these crimes to the authorities. The Mormon Church leaders gave guidance and care to these children for seven (7) years, sat next to them in Church and allowed these vicious crimes to continue.”
Leaders in that organization were aware that the victims' father, Paul Adams, was abusing the children because Adams sought counseling with church leaders for his acts, the complaint states.
Adams was employed as a U.S. Border Patrol agent until his arrest in February 2017. He committed suicide in December 2017 in a Florence jail cell.
The children's mother, Leizza Adams, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison after pleading no contest to two counts of child abuse in 2018. She was given four years probation, court records show.
Cadigan has said church elders are trying to claim clergy privilege as a defense for not divulging what occurred in the Adams household.
The church has been under criminal investigation by the Cochise County Attorney's Office for several months but charges have yet to be filed.
County prosecutors have been meeting in closed-door proceedings in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom regarding the criminal aspect of the case. The hearings are non-public because they are linked to a grand jury investigation into the matter, Dickerson said in a recent email.
The lawyer representing the defendants in the criminal matter is Paul Charlton, a former U.S. attorney for Arizona whose firm in Phoenix handles mostly high-profile clients.
In the motion to depose non-party individuals in the civil case, Cadigan states she wants to interview eight people who know about the children's ordeal.
"These witnesses possess first hand knowledge of plaintiffs, plaintiffs' abuse, and/or critical non-parties like plaintiff's mother Leizza Adams," Cadigan said. "By deposing these specific non-party witnesses, plaintiffs seek to answer three critical questions: What was known? When was it known? And, by whom?"
Cadigan said the questions "are imperative for establishing notice among various defendants of plaintiffs' years long sexual abuse."
One of the attorneys representing the church and former clergy John Herrod and Robert Kim Mauzy in the civil matter argued Wednesday the depositions are irrelevant to the civil complaint.
"This is a simple, straightforward case," said attorney William Maledon. "This case, at its core, is based on the Arizona Reporting statute (A.R.S. § 13-3620) which imposes on certain individuals that they must report known abuse.
"The statute contains one very important exception — the clergy," Maledon added.
The statute says various individuals, including teachers, parents, stepparents, doctors, law enforcement officers or anyone who has care or custody of a minor must report abuse.
But the law excludes clergy: "A member of the clergy, a Christian Science practitioner or a priest who has received a confidential communication or a confession in that person's role as a member of the clergy, as a Christian Science practitioner or as a priest in the course of the discipline enjoined by the church to which the member of the clergy, the Christian Science practitioner or the priest belongs may withhold reporting of the communication or confession if the member of the clergy, the Christian Science practitioner or the priest determines that it is reasonable and necessary within the concepts of the religion. This exemption applies only to the communication or confession and not to personal observations the member of the clergy, the Christian Science practitioner or the priest may otherwise make of the minor."
The judge, seeming somewhat flustered with Maledon's effort to simplify the case, asked, "Aren't you understating the magnitude of this case?"
Maledon didn't respond, but seconds later told Cardinal that the privilege enjoyed by the clergy in the statute "dictates that the case should be dismissed."
But Cardinal disagreed, saying that the case was anything but simple.
" ... We can't just close this case down," she said. "This is an important case for Arizona, it's an important case for the church and it's an important case for the children.
"This is such a complex case that it has gone into another division of the court. To not take these depositions would not be appropriate. Given the complexity of the case, I can't just narrow it down to the statute."
The judge ordered the release of certain portions of Shaunice Warr's employment file with the Border Patrol. Warr was a Border Patrol agent at the same station in Cochise County where Adams was employed. She was a member of the Bisbee ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was close with Leizza Adams, Cadigan has said. Warr visited the Adams residence a handful of times as a teacher for the Adams children in her capacity as a church member.
Last year, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom ordered that 4,000 text messages between Warr and Leizza Adams be released to Cadigan. At that hearing, Warr's attorney, Kathy Brody, tried to argue that her firm has already handed over 10,000 text messages between the two women and that the additional 4,000 were irrelevant. Lindstrom disagreed.
Cardinal ordered that Warr's Border Patrol training, disciplinary and job assignment records must be released to Cadigan.
The next hearing on the case has been scheduled for May 6.