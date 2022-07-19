BISBEE — A jurist for almost four years, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal is retiring in December, and she minced no words when asked about her experience on the bench.
In short, it has been an intriguing ride the 68-year-old Cardinal is glad she took, but is also also relieved is coming to an end.
"It's been eye-opening," Cardinal said last week in her office at the courthouse in Old Bisbee. "I've learned a lot, and I'm glad I did it, and I'm glad I'm leaving, and I'm glad it's over."
A well-regarded family law attorney elected to the position in November 2018 in the court's Division I, Cardinal described the judgeship as a "solitary" position with massive responsibility.
With a heavy criminal caseload shared with Cochise County Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson and most recently with Division V Superior Judge Jason Lindstrom, Cardinal has seen humanity at its worst and most cruel, but she's also seen some defendants turn in the right direction and begin their once twisted lives anew. She has also enjoyed working with young attorneys eager in their practice of the law.
But after practicing privately for years, becoming a judge was an adjustment, Cardinal said. She described a type of loneliness that the position brings with it.
"There is a different kind of approach to the law (when you're a judge)," she said. "Rather than having the ability to confer with other attorneys or having an attorney on the other side with whom you're reviewing ideas and evidence and feeling out legal theories and having this collaborative digestion of the law, being a judge is a very solitary contemplation of the law where you're taking other people's ideas about the law, the parties' approach, and then making a decision on what they have to say.
"As a judge you have to exercise independent judgement. You have to evaluate what the lawyers and the parties are saying, you have to take in the evidence, you have to re-evaluate the evidence, and that entails a lot for me."
Cardinal said she must be sure of a decision before she makes it. She does her own research and reading, making certain she understands all the angles before a ruling is made.
"It's a lot more work than what it looks like," she said.
It was also challenging to switch from being her own boss in private practice to becoming an elected official answering to government and the constraints and expectations that come with being a public persona.
"Being an elected official and having the constraints, particularly in a judicial position, you have ethical constraints on what you can and cannot do, what you can and cannot say, how you should appear in public, how you should conduct yourself in public. You take on a different mantel," Cardinal said. "When you take on a position of judge — or frankly any elected official — but being a judge has an extra level of decorum and concern that you have to have."
Though some in society view the judicial system as fractured, Cardinal said she has found that there is still respect for judges.
"I'm amazed at the deference that the general public gives to the courts and to the judge — even scofflaws — even people who do not have a very good education are very respectful of the court and of the commission of the court. They give it a lot weight and you have to honor that.
"People come to court because they want their problems solved. You have to act like you care, and I do care. So, that's who I am when I'm shopping at Target."
One of the most glaring issues she sees lacking in the Cochise County Superior Court and other rural courts around the state is the support staff that many judges enjoy in larger jurisdictions such as Maricopa County. At a recent judicial conference in Tucson, Cardinal said that she and her colleagues learned that judges in Maricopa, for example, have staff attorneys and judicial clerks and even accountants who work with the various court divisions on probate matters and financial documents filed by parties in cases.
"I was stunned to learn that my job in Maricopa County has a level of support that I would dream of," she said. "I have to do all that. I don't have a staff attorney who's going to draft an opinion for me to review or a judicial clerk who's going to run off and do the research. I'm doing that research myself in the middle of the night on my cell phone so that I can get ahead of the day."
Indeed, Cardinal has quipped more than once in court that she was up before daylight poring over the facts of a case.
She said if there was one thing she could improve at the courthouse, it would be to provide a "better level of support" for individual judges and their divisions.
"Just a judicial clerk would be a boon to have somebody who is helping a little bit," Cardinal said. "
She said that when she arrived in Cochise County in 1989 and was a practicing attorney at the courthouse, each division had a designated bailiff, a designated clerk, court reporters and a judicial assistant.
"The declining resources have left a real big work burden on the individual judges," Cardinal said. "I always say the court got starved."
Another way the courts have been starved is the lack of specialty courts such as conciliation court for families and the alternative dispute resolution process set up for civil matters. There was once a domestic violence court that has evaporated, as well, she said.
Drug Court however, has made a comeback.
"We kind of made a little start back up with an adult drug court which helps funnel some people out of the probation jail-prison cycle and puts them in an alternative program to help keep the addiction under treatment and observation so that they have a more constant feedback loop for them," she said. "There are just a lot of ancillary programs that are long gone.
"So we just have the cudgel. We just have the criminal court, we have a judge making a decision."
Cardinal would like to see many of those ancillary services restored, such as therapeutic courts and modalities that help regular people with "normal family problems."
"But I don't know that we have the means," she said. "It's a statewide concern."
She half-jokingly says that her cell phone is her "elbow clerk" — the term referring to actual clerks who sit at a judge's elbow and help them with their caseloads — and calls her judicial assistant, Jennifer Carranza, "dispatch."
"She is someone who is running interference with lawyer's offices, with probations, the jails, with paperwork, putting stuff on the calendar, amending the calendar" she said. "It's dispatch. It's non-stop."
The challenges have been many, Cardinal said, issues that she knew would crop up when she signed up for the job.
Decompressing from a week on the bench is often difficult.
"I probably don't decompress," she said. "It takes me until Sunday on the weekend to get back inside my own skin.
"So I swim. I run. I maintain a routine at home so that I can have some predictability in my own life because it's completely unpredictable here," she added, referring to the court.
Certain cases, of course, affect her: "I'm not immune from it. But it's only a few cases that really penetrate that really affect me."
Depending on how certain days go inside her courtroom can also dictate her drive home, for example.
"Sometimes it's hard," she said. "Sometimes I'm yelling to myself all the way home. I get to drive 35 minutes every day, and if this has been a bad day I'll be yelling at the steering wheel. It's a way to decompress. Just kind of like processing, (because) some of the cases are nightmarish."
She says some of her cases entail ordinary people who do horrible things. Then there are the individuals who are reckless and "are just not paying attention," Cardinal said.
While there have been obstacles, an adjustment period and dealing with the instability of crime, there has also been some obvious good that Cardinal has seen from her judicial perch.
"I've seen some very good lawyering by some people which is always a pleasure," she said. "I've seen some young attorneys who are doing good work.
"I've seen people who were criminal defendants who have turned their lives around and recovered in a really wonderful way and I've been able to restore rights to them and see them succeed and that is really great when you see it. We have also seen some development in the court of the Self-Help Center, which has grown into a more meaningful project."
Her advice to whoever takes her place in January is simple. "Read. Read. Read. Read widely. Don't think you know the law, because you don't, because it's changing all the time. There is case law and statutory law and rule changes that are happening constantly. You have to keep up with the changes that are happening with the law.
"Your personal experience is insufficient for the job. You have to educate yourself on what the state of the law is in areas that you may think you know or that you know nothing about. You have to keep reading. Put in the effort. Sit in a chair and put in the time."
Once done with her term on the bench — Superior Court judges serve for four years — Cardinal said she has been asked to so some mediation work with the court, which she says she looks forward to.
Aside from that her plans are unknown.
"Maybe I'll really decompress from this job and get away from it," she said with a smile and a shrug. "It's a lot of power in the hands of one person. Even though it is shared by other parts of the system like probation, the jails and prisons and attorneys, it's still one person exercising a lot of authority over a lot of other people.
"I can do that. But I've done that now, and I don't need to do it anymore."