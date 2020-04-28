BISBEE — A judicial candidate’s quest to disqualify her two opponents by challenging the validity of the signatures collected on their petitions failed Tuesday when a superior court judge dismissed one of the complaints, and the candidate herself dropped the other.
Attorney Sandy Russell’s claims were lodged against opponents Jason Lindstrom and Roger Contreras — the three are vying against one another to become the next judge in Cochise County Superior Court Division 5.
Russell alleged that signatures collected by each candidate were invalid for various reasons, including that the signers were not registered to vote, they belonged to the opposing political party, or the person had signed the petition more than once, for example.
A couple of hours into the seven-hour hearing Tuesday before Superior Judge James Conlogue, Russell’s husband Chris Russell — who represented Sandy Russell in the hearing — stated that the claim against Contreras would be dropped.
Chris Russell explained that a report issued by Cochise County Recorder David Stevens had validated a number of the signatures Sandy Russell had disputed and that she would have to come up with almost 40 more signatures to challenge. Chris Russell said they realized Contreras would likely be able to validate those signatures, so they decided to forego the complaint.
While Stevens did invalidate 265 of the 1,066 signatures Lindstrom had presented, as well as several more added from Russell’s challenge, Conlogue ruled that 724 signatures were valid and he dismissed the complaint against Lindstrom. Conlogue is retiring from the bench and his seat is the one up for grabs in the upcoming election.
In her claims against Lindstrom, who is currently an assistant prosecutor with the county, Russell alleged that Lindstrom and some members of his family may have committed fraud because they altered dozens of nomination petitions with white-out.
Additionally, Russell claimed that Lindstrom, in a Facebook post, promised a roll of toilet paper, during the current COVID-19 paper products-shortage, to anyone who would bring him five signatures in exchange.
Russell testified that Lindstrom and his relatives proceeded to garner over 100 signatures in 12 days, a direct result, she said, of Lindstrom’s toilet paper promise, as well as help Lindstrom received from Wilma Mrosek-Richards, a candidate for justice of the peace in precinct 5.
Mrosek-Richards also had posted on Facebook that she was traveling to Tucson to make “Costco runs” for people confined to their homes because of the pandemic. Russell claimed that many of the people who signed Mrosek-Richards’s petitions also signed Lindstrom’s, and that candidates were given the signatures in exchange for Mrosek-Richards’ Costco trips.
But when Lindstrom’s attorney Robert Stachel asked Russell if she had proof the signatures were given in exchange for toilet paper and a Costco trip, Russell could only point to Facebook posts from the same people who Mrosek-Richards had shopped for.
Stachel — who also intended on running for Conlogue’s seat, but later withdrew — additionally discredited Russell’s allegations about the alterations on Lindstrom’s nomination petitions, an issue that Chris Russell stated was the “coup de grace” of the complaint.
To help prove that point, the Russells even hired a forensic handwriting expert to examine the Lindstrom nomination petitions that showed white-out. The expert, California-based Laurie Hoeltzel, testified that 84 nomination petitions included white-out alterations.
Stachel minimized it though, chalking it up to simple mistakes.
“A lot is being made about white-out on a petition,” Stachel said. “If a candidate makes a mistake, you take white-out and you correct it.”
After the hearing, Lindstrom said the allegations made by Russell were “insulting.”
All three candidates will now run in the Aug. 4 primary election. Russell is running as an independent; Lindstrom and Contreras are running as Republicans.