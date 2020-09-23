BISBEE — Jurors heard directly from accused killer Roger Delane Wilson this week, as audio of his post-arrest interview was played in court.
In the recording, Wilson explained to a Cochise County Sheriff's detective why he fatally shot a 23-year-old man he had long been feuding with.
Wilson said Jose Daniel "J.D." Arvizu approached him in the early morning hours of June 22, 2017, while Wilson stood in his mother's yard knocking on her window in an effort to wake her up.
Wilson said as he turned around, Arvizu bulged up his chest and went at him. The two men had words and Wilson said he shot the younger man.
"He scared the (expletive) out of me," Wilson said. "He came at me. He said, 'What the (expletive) are you going to do, shoot me?'
"I shot him," Wilson added. "He had threatened my life."
Wilson is charged with first degree murder in the case. The incident occurred outside Wilson’s mother’s house on Santa Elena Lane near Sierra Vista, and Wilson has always maintained he shot Arvizu in self defense.
But two witnesses who testified in Wilson's trial on Wednesday said differently. One stated she heard Wilson say that Arvizu would "get his" and the other, Wilson's former cellmate at the Pima County Jail, said Wilson had shown no remorse for his actions.
In her opening statement last week, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco told the 12-member jury that Wilson shot Arvizu in the chest with his 20-gauge shotgun and then followed Arvizu to a trailer as he attempted to reload his firearm.
Zucco also said that the men had been at the residence of a mutual friend — which she called a “drug house” — minutes prior to the fatal shooting and that Wilson had “antagonized” Arvizu.
She said Wilson went to his truck and showed Arvizu his firearm and that Arvizu replied, “Hey, the next time you pull a gun on me you’d better use it.”
A few minutes later, Zucco told the jury, Wilson did.
“He shot him and then he followed him down the road 160 yards listening to him scream for help and watching him bleed out,” Zucco said of Wilson’s actions. “When investigators asked J.D. who shot him, he said ‘Roger.'"
Wilson has never disputed that he shot Arvizu. In his conversation with the investigator, Wilson said he and Arvizu had been having problems for a while. Wilson had accused Arvizu of stealing from Wilson's mother's residence.
The same week the shooting occurred, Arvizu had punched Wilson in the nose at the house of another individual, prosecution witness Michelle Lindsay testified on Wednesday. Lindsay said the two men had been arguing about Wilson's claim that Arvizu had stolen from Wilson's mother's home.
Lindsay said Wilson did not fight back against Arvizu that evening, but warned Arvizu that he was "old school" and that Arvizu "would get his."
Lindsay also testified that Arvizu was known for "going off" on people.
The night of the shooting, Wilson, Arvizu and others also had gathered at the home of Robert Burton, Zucco said.
Wilson told the investigator during his interview that he had been threatened at Burton's house by Arvizu and the others. He explained that he was trying to reload his weapon because he didn't know "how many more (people) were going to show up."
But Wilson could not explain to the detective why he followed Arvizu to the trailer that the victim had initially been walking to before he was shot.
"This is not something I planned," Wilson said in exasperation at one point during the interview. "I did not want to shoot anybody."
Wilson's former cellmate Chad Kleifgen said on the stand that Wilson talked about his case "Everyday, sometimes twice a day." Kleifgen said he took notes without Wilson's knowledge and earlier this year, he sent a letter to Zucco regarding what Wilson had shared.
When cross-examined Wednesday afternoon by Wilson's attorney Chris Kimminau, Kleifgen said that he didn't want to see Wilson "get away with murder."
Kimminau plans to deliver his opening statements to the jury once the prosecution has finished presenting its case.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.