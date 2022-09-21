BISBEE — KBRP, Bisbee’s community radio station, has added two new shows to its weekly lineup.
The two-hour KBRP Weekly Magazine airing on Friday 9:30-11:30 a.m. will be hosted by Mike Thornton, a veteran of community radio and public affairs programming. Dr. Cindy Anderson, a naturopathic medicine practitioner, will be the anchor of Doc Talk on Monday at 9 a.m.
The KBRP Weekly Magazine will air with a mix of music, news, views, public affairs and interviews with a variety of guests addressing issues of significance to the people who live in Bisbee and Cochise County.
In coming weeks there will be aural articles on grassroots efforts to protect local water resources, the economics of tourism, short term vacation rental impacts, city and county government updates, border issues, homelessness, health care and more.
Fred Miller, editor of the Bisbee Wire, will be a regular contributor focusing on economic issues affecting Bisbee.
The magazine plans to be reflective of the needs and desires of the community and a place that amplifies the voices we often don’t hear. The program is scheduled for rebroadcast on Tuesdays 8-10 a.m.
Doc Talk will feature Anderson, a specialist in naturopathic medicine and a midwife, who has extensive experience in public radio in Connecticut. Her program about naturopathic medicine will cover many medical topics. If you have questions or a topic you'd like addressed, email her at cynmid@yahoo.com. The program will be rebroadcast on Fridays at 11:30 a.m..
Both of these shows were developed in response to community input, through surveys and comments, about what residents would like to hear on their local station. However, it takes much effort and time for keep community radio stations on the air. KBRP is sustained by members of the community through financial contributions, memberships and volunteer time. If you want a vigorous, eclectic auditory outlet that reflects our community, please make it happen through your donations of money and time. This goes both ways, too! Send us programming ideas, comments on shows, issues you would like to see covered, music we don’t play and your ideas for the future of community radio. You can do any of the above through our website www.kbrpradio.com.