BISBEE — KBRP, Bisbee’s community radio station, has added two new shows to its weekly lineup.

The two-hour KBRP Weekly Magazine airing on Friday 9:30-11:30 a.m. will be hosted by Mike Thornton, a veteran of community radio and public affairs programming. Dr. Cindy Anderson, a naturopathic medicine practitioner, will be the anchor of Doc Talk on Monday at 9 a.m.

Tags