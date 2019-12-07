“I want a dinosaur toy. I want to scare all my other dinosaurs. Cause that’s what they do. I don’t know what it is though, but I know what it is, but I go to Santa this time.”

Vicente Martinez, 3

“Elsa toy. Elsa toy. From Frozen the movie.”

Milena Mills, 3

“Umm I would like two guards, I want to put them on my front lawn. I want them to talk.”

William Garner, 6

“A unicorn Beanie Boo and a farm set because Santa brings you presents and I want those things. And I got more stuff that I, umm, I don’t know what they are, I forgot. (Looks to her dad) Daddy what did I want? LPS set and umm, what else? Just tell me, just tell me. A kitchen set. That was it.”

Serenity Perry, 6

“I want the light Nintendo’s and the color is golden and silver and golden. I want the diamond. And what else I want for Christmas is, it is a, it was a, it was a, it was Pokemon Shield and Pokemon Sword.”

Emmett Sinclair, 6

Tags

Load comments