“I want a dinosaur toy. I want to scare all my other dinosaurs. Cause that’s what they do. I don’t know what it is though, but I know what it is, but I go to Santa this time.”
Vicente Martinez, 3
“Elsa toy. Elsa toy. From Frozen the movie.”
Milena Mills, 3
“Umm I would like two guards, I want to put them on my front lawn. I want them to talk.”
William Garner, 6
“A unicorn Beanie Boo and a farm set because Santa brings you presents and I want those things. And I got more stuff that I, umm, I don’t know what they are, I forgot. (Looks to her dad) Daddy what did I want? LPS set and umm, what else? Just tell me, just tell me. A kitchen set. That was it.”
Serenity Perry, 6
“I want the light Nintendo’s and the color is golden and silver and golden. I want the diamond. And what else I want for Christmas is, it is a, it was a, it was a, it was Pokemon Shield and Pokemon Sword.”
Emmett Sinclair, 6