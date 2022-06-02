A lawyer representing a former bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who is under criminal investigation has filed a complaint against Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, demanding his office produce communications with an attorney who has an active civil complaint against the former bishop, the LDS church and other church elders.
Tucson-based attorney Michael Piccarreta has sent the Cochise County Attorney’s Office countless letters requesting communications between McIntyre’s office and the law firm of Lynne Cadigan and/or the firm Manly, Stewart & Finaldi. Piccarretta claims the County Attorney’s Office has not released information that his firm and the public are entitled to.
Piccarreta, who did not respond to an email from the Herald/Review, is representing former LDS bishop John Herrod — a doctor who used to practice in Sierra Vista — in the criminal investigation of Herrod, the church and former bishop Robert Kim Mauzy that is being conducted by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
Cadigan, based in Tucson, is one of the attorneys representing the children of Paul and Leizza Adams in a complex civil complaint against the LDS church, Herrod, Mauzy and several other parties. The complaint — filed in late 2020 — claims the defendants knew about the horrendous sexual and physical abuse the Adams children suffered at the hands of Paul Adams over a seven-year period. Paul Adams and his wife, Leizza Adams, were members of the LDS church’s Bisbee ward. Paul Adams told the bishops what he was doing to the youngsters, which included an infant, court records show.
Cadigan’s lawsuit centers on the premise that church elders knew Paul Adams was brutalizing his children and they had an obligation to report the information to law enforcement but didn’t.
Paul Adams was arrested in 2017 but hung himself in a jail cell in Florence while awaiting trial. His wife served two years in prison for child abuse.
The civil case is pending in court, but criminal charges have never been lodged against the church, Herrod or Mauzy, even though McIntyre’s office has had the case a few years.
In the last few months, there have been at least three closed-door hearings in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson’s courtroom regarding the criminal matter and a county grand jury investigation into the case. No information has been released concerning the hearings or whether any criminal charges are forthcoming.
The lawsuit filed by Piccarreta against McIntyre on May 25, which includes several exhibits, claims the county attorney’s office released some documentation requested by Piccarreta. The county then told Piccarreta it had sent him the information by mistake and that the documents were privileged.
McIntyre’s office told Piccarreta to destroy the documentation it had submitted, the lawsuit shows.
The documents Piccarreta seeks include information about Leizza Adams that was shared between McIntyre’s office, Cadigan, the Manly-Stewart-Finaldi firm and any law enforcement agencies, one of Piccarreta’s exhibits shows.
In a Sept. 2, 2021, letter from the Cochise County Attorney’s Office Civil Division, Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa wrote, “The documents that were produced relating to the Adams investigation are privileged and were inadvertently disclosed. These include two research memoranda that constituted work product. It was not responsive to your public records request and should not have been included in the production ...
“Regarding ongoing communications about the Adams investigation, the Cochise County Attorney’s Office considers its communications with the Cadigan Law Office to be privileged pursuant to the common interest doctrine.”
In his final missive before filing the lawsuit on May 25, Piccarreta told county attorneys they had failed to provide an explanation why their communications with Cadigan and the other law firm were privileged and that their reasoning had “no legal basis.”
Piccarretta also claims the communications between McIntyre’s office and the attorneys “raises serious ethical concerns” because Cadigan is representing victims in the civil suit against Herrod and the others.
McIntyre said he could not comment on “a pending civil action.”