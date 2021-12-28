The 17-year-old accused of killing a friend who tried to stop him from committing suicide during a camping trip was almost released from the county jail after a defense attorney told a justice of the peace the accused killer had not appeared at his initial hearing within the 24 hours required by state law.
But an indictment by a Cochise County Grand Jury against defendant Christopher Golden on Dec. 23, which automatically transferred the teen’s case to Cochise County Superior Court, prevented Justice of the Peace Janus Poppe of Justice Court Precinct 1 in Bisbee from doing anything further with the matter because Poppe no longer had jurisdiction, court records show.
Poppe had ordered an emergency hearing be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in his courtroom to discuss a motion filed by Golden’s attorney, Joel Larson, asking that the teenager be released from the Cochise County Jail.
Golden is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Quin Calum Radhe, 18. The incident occurred during a camping trip that went awry on Juniper Flats Road, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. A 16-year-old boy attending the outing also was injured by Golden, Sheriff’s investigators said.
Golden, Radhe and two other boys — both 16 — had driven about a quarter of the way up Juniper Flats to camp out in Golden’s van the night of Dec. 17, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas. Drugs were included on the trip, Capas said.
At one point after midnight on Dec. 18, one of the 16-year-old boys in the group saw Golden trying to hurt himself with a knife, Capas said. Radhe and the teen who saw what Golden was doing tried to stop him from injuring himself, Capas said.
An argument ensued, and Golden, still holding the knife, began cutting the 16-year-old and stabbed Radhe, Sheriff’s investigators said. The other 16-year-old in the group ran for help when he was told by the two victims to leave the area, Capas said.
The 911 call to dispatchers came from Radhe, Capas said.
“Radhe is the one who called 911,” Capas said. “He died at the scene.”
When investigators arrived at the site, they found Radhe without a pulse and Golden and the other teenager injured, Capas said. Golden, who initially fought Sheriff’s investigators at the scene, was taken to a Tucson hospital. The other youngster was taken to a local hospital, but was released.
Last week, Sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant for Golden’s van and after combing through the vehicle they found a knife that appears to be the murder weapon, Capas said. A forensic examination will be done to determine if the knife was used in the homicide.
But Larson says Sheriff’s deputies arrested his client too soon.
In his motion, Larson stated that deputies arrested Golden on Dec. 18 while he was still hospitalized at Banner University Center in Tucson. Larson said deputies informed Justice Court Precinct 1 they had arrested Golden on Dec. 18, however they would not be able to transport him to the jail “until he was released by the hospital.”
Larson went on to say that Golden’s initial appearance did not occur until Dec. 21, and at that time, the court found that “extraordinary circumstances” existed and the “interests of justice permitted the initial appearance to take place over 72 hours after Mr. Golden was arrested.”
Court records show that Poppe signed a Minute Entry Order on Dec. 21 stating that the “24-hour rule” required by state law would start at the time of Golden’s release from the hospital.
But according to Larson, the statute, Ariz.R.Crim.P 4.1 (a) was violated because it does not include any provisions for a delayed initial appearance because of “extraordinary circumstances” or the “interests of justice.” The law says: (a) Prompt Appearance Before a Magistrate: “An arrested person must be promptly taken before a magistrate for an initial appearance. At the initial appearance, the magistrate will advise the arrested person of those matters set forth in Rule 4.2. If the initial appearance does not occur within 24 hours after arrest, the arrested person must be immediately released from custody.”
Until 2016, the statute had included language that allowed for a delay if the arrested person’s hospitalization prevented the individual from his or her initial court appearance. Larson said the Arizona Supreme Court amended that and removed any such reference.
Poppe rescinded his order for an emergency hearing after receiving word that Golden had been indicted, court records show.
Golden has been ordered to appear at Early Resolution Court on Wednesday in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Golden has been charged as an adult.