Attorneys representing victims who were sexually and physically brutalized by their father, a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are asking that the judge set to retire this week who has been on the civil case for longer than a year be appointed as a temporary jurist, court records show.
The motion filed by Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan and the law firm Manly, Stewart & Finaldi is asking that retiring Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal stay on the case after she retires because she's familiar with the myriad complexities of the matter.
In her eight-page motion entered earlier this month, Cadigan is requesting that Cardinal be appointed as a judge "pro tempore" on the civil case, which originated in 2020.
The motion was filed as a request to Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson, who must appoint Cardinal to the position if Cardinal wants it.
As of Tuesday morning, Dickerson's office said the motion was still pending a decision.
Pro tempore is a Latin term meaning "for the time being,” signaling that the position was conceived as a temporary replacement.
The civil case focuses on the abuses that former Border Patrol agent Paul Adams inflicted on his children for seven years. He confessed what he was doing to the youngsters — to include an infant — to at least two former bishops of the church's Bisbee ward. Adams not only abused his children, he recorded the acts and sent them over social media as they were occurring, court documents show.
Plaintiff's attorneys have long contended that church officials should have reported the assaults when Adams confessed the abuse and received counseling from church elders.
Attorneys for the church and several individuals sued in the civil suit — including past bishops John Herrod, a former Sierra Vista family physician, and Robert "Kim" Mauzy, who was recently appointed to the board of the Palominas Fire District — contend they could not report the acts because of the clergy-penitent rule.
When it comes to child abuse and churches, the clergy-penitent rule is covered in Arizona statutes. It says, in essence, that clergy cannot report child abuse confessions to law enforcement unless the clergy member witnesses the abuse.
Adams and his wife, Leizza Adams, were members of the Bisbee ward of the church, also know as the Mormon Church, when the abuse was happening, court documents show.
The civil suit has dragged through court and stalled many times because of COVID-19, another judge handling the case who had to recuse himself, and a plethora of continuances, arguments and motions.
This autumn, lawyers for the defendants filed a special action in the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two after Cardinal ruled in August that a church member who heard Adams divulge his crimes at a disciplinary hearing in 2013 should have been compelled to report the information to law enforcement. That individual, Richard Fife, had been a ward clerk for the church's Bisbee ward, documents show. Cardinal reasoned that because of that, Fife was not bound by the clergy-penitent rule.
The three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals disagreed with Cardinal, saying that Fife's role at the disciplinary hearing — where Adams was finally ex-communicated from the church — was unclear and therefore he should not be made to reveal what he heard.
Adams was arrested in 2017 after investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security linked an online child pornography site to him. While incarcerated at the state prison in Florence he hanged himself in his cell while awaiting trial.
At a recent hearing in Cardinal's courtroom, attorneys from both sides agreed they would try to have the matter mediated, rather than take it to trial.
There still are several unresolved issues.
"There are numerous pending motions and a possible second special action that could be filed by the defense in the next few weeks," Cadigan's motion says.
Cadigan calls Cardinal "uniquely qualified" to continue with the case.
"An incoming judge likely would need months just to get up to speed with the case," the motion shows.
The motion also says: "After two years of litigation, the adjudication of this case requires deep institutional knowledge about the applicable law, the facts, and the case developments to-date. In any event, Plaintiffs anticipate this case will require the Court’s ongoing attention, as discovery has been slow-moving and contentious;
"Discovery disputes and the appellate briefing in this case are substantial. One need only review where this case has been to anticipate what remains ahead," the motion says.
