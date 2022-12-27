Paul Adams

Paul Adams

Attorneys representing victims who were sexually and physically brutalized by their father, a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are asking that the judge set to retire this week who has been on the civil case for longer than a year be appointed as a temporary jurist, court records show.

The motion filed by Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan and the law firm Manly, Stewart & Finaldi is asking that retiring Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal stay on the case after she retires because she's familiar with the myriad complexities of the matter.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?