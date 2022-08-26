Paul Douglas Adams

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are asking a higher tribunal to block an order by a Superior Court judge that would compel a ward clerk of the church to divulge the confessions of a former member who severely abused his children, citing among other issues a violation of the church's First Amendment rights.

Attorneys representing the church — also known as the Mormon Church — and two of its former bishops have filed a petition for special action with the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two in regard to the order signed by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on Aug. 8.

