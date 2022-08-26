Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are asking a higher tribunal to block an order by a Superior Court judge that would compel a ward clerk of the church to divulge the confessions of a former member who severely abused his children, citing among other issues a violation of the church's First Amendment rights.
Attorneys representing the church — also known as the Mormon Church — and two of its former bishops have filed a petition for special action with the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two in regard to the order signed by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on Aug. 8.
Cardinal's order focuses on the actions of Paul Adams, a former Border Patrol agent who belonged to the Bisbee ward of the church, along with his wife, Leizza Adams, and their children.
On Aug. 12, Cardinal stayed her own order pending a decision from the Court of Appeals.
Adams confessed the sexual abuse he was inflicting on his daughters to former bishop John Herrod — a well-known doctor in Sierra Vista — and then to the disciplinary council held on his case in 2013 by former bishop Robert "Kim" Mauzy, court records show. He was excommunicated from the church because of his actions.
Adams was arrested in 2017 for his crimes, but hung himself in a jail cell in Florence while awaiting trial.
Leizza Adams served 2½ years in prison for child abuse because she failed to protect the youngsters — one of them an infant — from Adams.
Even though he confessed to church leaders about the abuse, Adams broadcast his actions all over social media, to the point of boasting about his abuse and posting videos he had taken while assaulting the children, court records show.
Cardinal's order says that because Adams aired the brutalities he had inflicted upon his children on social media, his confessions to clergy at the church's Bisbee ward are no longer privileged communication under the clergy-penitent privilege.
Also, Cardinal wrote that when Adams went before the disciplinary council hearing in 2013 conducted by Mauzy, there was an individual present who was the ward clerk for that particular hearing. In her order, Cardinal says that person — Richard Fife — was not acting as clergy at that session and is not subject to the clergy-penitent rule.
"Based on the foregoing, the Court concludes that Mr. Fife's role in the disciplinary council is not that of a clergyman," Cardinal wrote. "He was not acting as clergy, nor was he a person that church members would have sought out to hear confessions or spiritual guidance. His title and role as ward clerk is insufficient to meet the requirements of clergy within the doctrine of the Church.
"Further, the requirement of confidentiality imposed on the clerk at disciplinary council does not arise from the clergy-penitent privilege, and therefore Fife is not entitled to raise the clergy-penitent privilege as a means of avoiding response to questions."
Cardinal also cited that according to various Arizona court cases, the right of confidentiality belongs to the "penitent" not the clergy. "The duty of confidentiality may be waived by the penitent," Cardinal said.
"But the privilege was impliedly waived by Adams through his subsequent, overtly public admission of his sexual abuse of his children," the judge said. "Prior to 2017, Adams posted videos of the sexual abuse of his children on the world wide internet; he boasted on social media of his ability to have sex with his children with the acquiescence of his wife; and then in 2017 during interrogation by law enforcement, he admitted his sexual abuse of his children.
"Any one of these acts would qualify as 'a cause of conduct inconsistent with observances of the privilege,' " Cardinal added.
For these reasons, Cardinal said, "the duty of confidentiality rising from the clergy-penitent privilege" no longer applies to anyone who attended the disciplinary hearing where Adams was excommunicated and that they must answer questions posed by attorneys representing the children in a 2020 civil suit filed against the church, Herrod and Mauzy.
The basic tenets of the defendant's objections regarding the order include that forcing church members to divulge Adams' confessions violates the church's First Amendment rights. All U.S. states have laws protecting the confidentiality of certain communications under the priest-penitent privilege. The First Amendment is often considered the basis of such a privilege.
" ... Compelling disclosure of the Disciplinary File violates the First Amendment. Disclosure would require the Church to abandon the sacred confidentiality of penitential communications — like compelling a Catholic priest to violate the sanctity of the confessional," the defendants' attorney's said.
The defendants' lawyers also claim that while Adams did blast his offenses all over social media, his comments were related to his crimes, not his confessions.
"The Order concludes that Adams waived the privilege by disclosing his criminal conduct even though he never disclosed his confessional communications. This too was error. Waiver occurs when the penitent reveals the 'substance of his communications,' " the attorneys said.
And lastly, church representatives claim that Fife was not acting just as a ward clerk, but was considered clergy at the 2013 disciplinary sessions.
"The Order concludes that one participant in the disciplinary proceeding, Richard Fife, was not 'clergy' and therefore he must answer questions regarding the disciplinary proceeding," the defendants' argument says. "This is error because Fife, who served as First Counselor to the Bishop, was clergy during the disciplinary proceeding according to the Church’s 'ecclesiastical rules, customs and laws.' ”
According to a section of Arizona statute ARS 13-3620, the clergy-penitent rule applies "only to the communication or confession between penitent and clergy and not to personal observations the member of the clergy, the Christian Science practitioner or the priest may otherwise make of the minor (the abused minor)."
Attorney Lynne Cadigan, the main lawyer representing the victims in the matter, must respond to the defendant's request for the special action by Monday. Cadigan has long maintained that no church would have kept the abuse of children quiet for as long as the Adams' children were brutalized, a period of about seven years.
Cadigan also has long said that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Herrod and Mauzy should be charged criminally because they failed to reveal what was happening in the Adams' household.
There is a criminal investigation open in the Cochise County Attorney's Office on that issue. A county grand jury is investigating the matter, according to Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. There have been a handful of non-public hearings on the criminal aspect of the case before Dickerson.
One such hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday, but the proceeding was vacated and it's unknown whether it will be reset. The County Attorney's Office has declined comment because the grand jury is involved.
As for the civil case, Dickerson recently entered an administrative order that appoints a special master that would act as a mediator of sorts when the attorneys in the civil case are deposing witnesses. Dickerson's administrative order originated from an order that Cardinal initiated after one of the lawyers for the defendants requested the special master.
There has been so much contentiousness between the attorneys on both sides of the civil case that Cardinal agreed a special master would be necessary to make sure witnesses are not mistreated during depositions. Accusations of that already have surfaced in a handful of hearings in front of Cardinal.