BISBEE — People will soon be required to keep their dogs leashed while out and about in the city as the mayor and City Council unanimously approved a new leash law to cut down on problems with dogs running loose, as requested by the city’s animal control officer.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore Anna Cline and Council members Juanetta Hill, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid and Leslie Johns adopted the new ordinance, which will go into effect in 30 days. 

