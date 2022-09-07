BISBEE — People will soon be required to keep their dogs leashed while out and about in the city as the mayor and City Council unanimously approved a new leash law to cut down on problems with dogs running loose, as requested by the city’s animal control officer.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore Anna Cline and Council members Juanetta Hill, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid and Leslie Johns adopted the new ordinance, which will go into effect in 30 days.
The ordinance states no dogs shall be permitted at large in the city on public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or other public property. Dogs must be “restrained by a leash, chain, rope, cord or similar device of sufficient strength to restrain the dog, and not to exceed six feet in length.”
Dogs on private property “shall be confined inside a house or other building, or confined entirely by a fence or similar enclosure of sufficient strength and height, to prevent the dog from escaping from the property.” There are some exceptions that include field trials, obedience classes or kennel club events, while being used or trained for legal hunting, for control of livestock or when exhibited or trained at a kennel club or similar event.
While within an enclosed park area, which has been designated and posted by the city as a dog exercise area, dogs “must be accompanied by and under the control of the owner or persons acting for the owner and the owner or persons acting for the owner has in their possession a dog leash of not more than six feet in length and of sufficient strength to control said dog.”
The animal control officer has the right to enter private property when necessary to apprehend any dog that has been running at large, but that does not include entry into a home without the resident’s invitation.
Also, thanks to the partnership with Step Up Bisbee/Naco, which renovates old homes, another home in Saginaw at 103 D St. was transferred to the city, becoming the fifth home in the workforce affordable housing program. Though not quite finished, City Manager Steve Pauken said he expects it to be up for sale soon.
The council also approved an increase to the size of city-owned property at 1 Cochise Row by 1,332 square feet of land of an existing home lot, which will become another dwelling for the workforce affordable housing program. Matthew Gurney, public works director, said the additional land would help the sale of the property when renovations are complete.
The Workforce Affordable Housing Program was initiated in 2020 by the city to help ease some of the housing problems in Bisbee. The city was able to acquire a number of properties through tax lien sales by Cochise County. Volunteers with Step Up Bisbee/Naco renovate the homes and when completed and sold, the money from the sale goes into a fund to start work on the next one at no cost to the city.