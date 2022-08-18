BISBEE — For years, people in the Warren section of Bisbee had "Keep Warren Boring" bumper-stickered to their fenders and almost appeared pleased as punch that Warren was practically locked up and shuttered after 7 p.m.
Aside from the Dairy Queen and Copper Queen Hospital, you'd be hard-pressed to find much of anything to do in Warren. With its picture-perfect Vista Park and well-kept 20th century Craftsman-style homes, the quiet, little district felt light years away from crowded and touristy Old Bisbee.
Although there was always the Hitching Post Saloon, the little neighborhood bar had not been much of a community draw for years. It filled up occasionally for Sunday and Monday night televised football games and horseshoe events on weekends, but it never had people beating a path to its doors.
Once a popular post-war dancehall where married couples held wedding receptions since 1946, over the years the Hitching Post quietly settled into an aging bar that slumped back on Pirrung Street, a tiny roadway that's more like a spit of asphalt feathering off Bisbee Road.
While decades came and went, the place never grew with the shifting times or underwent any kind of facelift.
It simply remained almost locked in an antiquated time warp of a low-key, workingman's bar that didn't seem or want to move toward a changing generation or care about attracting a newer clientele.
Oh, but has that suddenly changed.
Thanks to the vision of Alex Mastrangelo, who purchased the 5,000-square-foot saloon Nov. 21, the Hitching Post Saloon is not your father's neighborhood bar anymore.
Along with his girlfriend, events manager Katie Kenny, Mastrangelo has seemingly overnight transformed an overlooked 76-year-old saloon with structural issues into a high-stepping music venue that has cars packed not just side-by-side in front practically every night of the week, but spilling over onto Bisbee Road as well. Even on weekdays, his Pirrung Street parking lot is filled.
And Kenney, with absolutely no background in booking bands or planning events, has the Hitching Post booked almost through the end of the year with quality bands coming from as far as Tucson and Phoenix, along with well-known local groups filling the house on weekends.
How did a couple with no experience running a bar, booking bands, comedy shows and other events — they even had a documentary filmed in the place — turn little Pirrung Street in Warren into something of a destination spot?
"I look for under-appreciated properties with history behind it, and when I came across this I said let's wake up and look at this as to what is has to offer this community and what it's not doing at the moment," said Mastrangelo, who owned Habitation Real Estate Co. in Tucson for 14 years before opening a branch in Bisbee four years ago. "I've been doing this all my life.
"I bought it because I don't want to change it. My goal is to preserve it. People like this place — it was really something over the years, and I fell in love with it. And what we're doing with it now, turning it into a community gathering place that has music and where people like to come to, has been a real positive for everyone. It was really under-utilized for a long time."
Aside from adding a much-needed new roof, repairing the saloon's dilapidated marquis and a few other structural repairs, Mastrangelo has no deep plans for renovating the Hitching Post's interior.
Economically, the revival of the Hitching Post has been a big addition for Bisbee. Mastrangelo has more than tripled the number of employees; he now has seven working the bar compared to only two before he bought it. Not only has it provided revenue and another outlet for local bands who have been scrambling to find venues in Bisbee, he leased a restaurant attached to the saloon that had been shuttered for more than two decades that gave Jesus Rodriguez and opportunity to start his dream of owning his restaurant with Chuy's Burritos.
"The general feeling I'm hearing from both local and out-of-town bands who play here is that they're loving it," said Kenney. "It's a real big room to play music in. And local folks who are coming to hear them are saying this is a great place to escape to."
The Hitching Post is a large, cavernous place that can really stack a crowd, up to 170 people. On the bar-side alone, it can hold 120. It also has an outdoor patio in the back that feels more like a grotto, a sitting area with tables that are usually filled with customers who prefer a quieter outdoor area.
"It's the largest capacity bar in Bisbee," said Mastrangelo. "No other bar has anything quite like this. This place can really swallow up a lot of people."
It opened on New Year's Day, and Kenney had it booked immediately. Although it wasn't filling up at first, word started spreading about a good local music scene sprouting up in Warren. There were Tuesday night jam sessions, a karaoke night, even drag bingo on Thursday evenings. But it was live music that was becoming a fixture and bringing people through the doors.
Suddenly, Kenney had her hands full scrambling to find bands to book.
"Now it's the other way around," she said. "They're finding us on a regular basis. It took a lot of little steps at first to get everything going. Now we're booked up practically until the end of this year. That's a pretty great feeling."
Kenney and Mastrangelo didn't stop with lining up bands and events. They turned the parking lot into something like a community center, organizing local gatherings every other month, like "Stuff Swap" — where residents who want to get rid of their stuff bring totes of items to trade or give away — and an "Art Market," where local artists sell their art. Kenney has also just rolled out the Hitching Post's new website, something she was totally unfamiliar with doing.
"As far as music goes, we're a small operation, and we want to make this a real positive experience for musicians and for people coming to listen to them," said Mastrangelo. "Musicians are having fun playing here, and we're also having fun having them here. Now and then we put them up at our house for the night. Sometimes it almost feels like family."
What also feels like family is that Mastrangelo said the Hitching Post's employees as well its loyal customers seem to keep a watchful eye on its clientele, ensuring that patrons aren't driving away inebriated.
"We don't want that kind of scene," he said. "That's not what we're trying to create or attract. We look out for one another here. Like family."
Kenney is looking forward to the first week in September, when she has booked a top-shelf band from Mesa, Miles To Nowhere, she says is really outstanding.
"Good quality bands are getting in touch with us now," she said. "They've heard a lot of good things from other groups about us, and of course, everyone wants to come play in Bisbee. We're pretty happy with how things are turning out here."
The Hitching Post Saloon is open seven day a week from from noon to 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on weekends.