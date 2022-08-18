Purchase Access

BISBEE — For years, people in the Warren section of Bisbee had "Keep Warren Boring" bumper-stickered to their fenders and almost appeared pleased as punch that Warren was practically locked up and shuttered after 7 p.m.

Aside from the Dairy Queen and Copper Queen Hospital, you'd be hard-pressed to find much of anything to do in Warren. With its picture-perfect Vista Park and well-kept 20th century Craftsman-style homes, the quiet, little district felt light years away from crowded and touristy Old Bisbee.

