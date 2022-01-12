HUACHUCA CITY — State Route 90 only runs about 2 miles through the heart of this town, but it’s just enough to keep Police Chief Jim Thies on high alert when it comes to drivers who have been paid top dollar to transport illegal migrants through Cochise County.
With Tucson or Phoenix as their main destination, these individuals — often teenagers — are intent on delivering their human cargo in what police refer to as “load cars.” They race through Cochise County and many times through the heart of Huachuca City on SR 90, aiming for Interstate 10 as they evade law enforcement.
Money is the main motivator for load car drivers, authorities say, and the price — sometimes fatally — is paid by anyone who happens to be in their way as they come barreling down a highway.
Last week, Thies and his officers experienced a load car whose driver sped through Huachuca City at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. Thankfully, Thies said, there were no fatalities.
But in 2021, there were six such incidents in Huachuca City, Thies said.
“It’s an alarming trend,” he said earlier this week, standing outside the police department facing the bustling highway. “I don’t have any answers, but it’s not worth a citizen being killed.”
Last year three people were killed in load car incidents in Cochise County, investigators said.
The most recent fatality, in October, has shaken law enforcement officers because the load car driver was traveling at an excessive speed even though he was not being pursued by police. The end result was the death of a 65-year-old woman.
The incident occurred on Oct. 30 at SR 90 and State Route 82, known as Mustang Corners. Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators said 16-year-old Felix Mendez of Mesa was driving at more than 90 miles per hour as he headed toward SR 90 from SR 82. He had undocumented migrants in his vehicle. Initially, the Tombstone Marshal’s Office tried to stop Mendez when he drove through the city, but when the teenager made a U-turn near the Border Patrol checkpoint outside Tombstone, then sped onto SR 82, the Marshal’s Office stopped the pursuit.
As Mendez was approaching the intersection, he flew though a red light, investigators said. Motorist Wanda Sitoski, who was heading south on SR 90 and had the green light, was killed instantly after Mendez rammed into the side of her car, almost slicing the vehicle in half, investigators said.
Mendez, who is scheduled to appear in Cochise County Superior Court on Friday, is charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, kidnapping, endangerment, manslaughter, aggravated assault and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.
The other fatality involving a load car driver occurred in Bisbee in January 2021, after police said William Brown, 27, also of Mesa, drove onto the Bisbee traffic circle in a rented pickup at more than 90 miles per hour. Two of the five undocumented migrants Brown had been paid to transport were thrown from the truck after police said Brown failed to negotiate the curves of the traffic circle. They died at the scene.
Before Brown ended up in Bisbee he had been pursued through State Route 80 by Border Patrol agents who had spotted him and the driver of another load vehicle picking up the migrants in Douglas, investigators said. The two load vehicles were chased west into Bisbee at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, investigators said. Several other motorists traveling along SR 80 had to dodge and swerve in order to avoid getting clipped by Brown and the other load car driver, investigators said.
Thies said the load car incident in his city last week has prompted him to review his pursuit policy and make some changes.
“What we’re dealing with is people who actively evade law enforcement at great risk to the general public,” Thies said. “That trend has picked up very recently and it’s putting law enforcement in the position of having to decide what we’re going to do or what we’re not going to do.
“That’s why I said we have to go back and look at our pursuit policy.”
Indeed, the “trend” of transporting undocumented persons through rural areas has escalated. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said recently that every month there are between 900 and 1,000 load cars speeding through Cochise County. He said that figure was arrived at via images captured by the Sheriff’s cameras placed along the border, the number of apprehensions of these drivers and the number of pursuits.
The alarming thing, according to Dannels and other law enforcement officials, is that many of the load car drivers being stopped by police are teenagers like Mendez who are constantly being recruited by the cartel on social media to pick up migrants in Cochise County in exchange for cash.
Dannels said load car drivers are told to come into Cochise County, pick up the migrants and get out as quickly as possible.
“The ultimate danger (to the community) is death,” Dannels said. “(But for the drivers) It’s a lucrative endeavor.”
Two weeks ago, the Sheriff stopped a driver just after 11 p.m. who was speeding. The motorist was 19 and he had a 16-year-old passenger in his vehicle as well as a handful of migrants.
“They said they were getting paid $1,000 per migrant,” Dannels said. “They also said they attend Greenway High in Phoenix and that transporting migrants and getting paid a lot of money to do it is common knowledge at the high school.”
Dannels said he has stopped load cars drivers from states such as Wisconsin and Ohio who have been recruited to come to Cochise County to pick up undocumented migrants.
For Thies, the situation is dire because Huachuca City’s main drag — SR 90 — is the road most traveled by load car drivers attempting to get onto I-10 on their way to Tucson or Phoenix.
He said in the last year there have been at least half a dozen such pursuits through the city.
“It’s concerning on so many levels,” Thies said. “People are just driving down the road and all of a sudden they have someone behind them who’s driving 120 miles per hour.”
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher is just as alarmed. He said of 24 pursuits through Sierra Vista in 2021, six involved load car drivers carrying migrants.
There has also been an increase in calls to Sierra Vista Police from Border Patrol, who normally alert law enforcement that a load car driver is headed into their jurisdiction. In the last year, there have been 13 such calls from Border Patrol, Thrasher said.
Thrasher said his officers will not be involved in such chases, even if asked by Border Patrol, because it’s too risky to the community.
“They will call us and tell us that they have a failure to yield coming into our city,” Thrasher said. “We won’t get involved in those pursuits. What we will do is try to stop traffic at the intersections to try to make it safe as they’re coming in. They’re coming in at very high rates of speed, we’ve seen it at over 100 miles an hour.
“We’re trying to avoid what happened up in Whetstone (the Mendez incident).”
Thies said he was hoping the Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90 would deter many of the load car drivers, but a lot of times the drivers either turn around and head out toward Sonoita or the drivers and the migrants will bolt from the vehicle.
“It’s very concerning, especially with the young kids coming down from Phoenix, because they just don’t stop,” Thrasher said.
Thies agreed and said it’s up to law enforcement to stay one step ahead of the load car drivers in order to keep citizens safe.
“The onus is on law enforcement to train up to the situation and evaluate it,” he said. “We need to get better, smarter, stronger because I don’t know if this is going to change. I don’t know if pursuits are going to become a thing of the past. It’s concerning.”
The bottom line, Thies said, is to prevent citizens from getting injured, or worse, being killed by a load car driver speeding through a community.
“It’s become too common, Thies said. “At the end of the day, if they’re running, what risk do they pose to the general motoring public, to pedestrians and bicyclists? Can I get them through the town of Huachuca City, through these 2 miles of highway, safely?”