Continual adjustments marked 2020 as complications of the COVID-19 pandemic forced small-businesses owners to adapt their operations to the safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health.
Cochise County has 4,383 businesses, according to Arizona Public Service’s analysis of Cochise County. A total of 48,756 people were employed in the county as of October. There were 3,427 people unemployed, an unemployment rate of 6.6%, according to the University of Arizona’s Arizona Economy Economic and Business Research Center.
Small businesses felt the impact and added to the unemployment numbers. Others had to deal with prolonged delivery periods from suppliers and restricted operation hours, but pioneered new ways to do business on digital platforms.
Tony Pham, owner of Indochine Family Restaurant in Sierra Vista, said “2020 was really a challenge, not just for me but for all businesses. Especially for the restaurants. Business for the restaurant is upside down with the changes.”
Pham said his biggest challenges were adjusting operation hours and dealing with delivery delays.
Timothy Wilson, store manager at Sparks Furniture in Sierra Vista, also dealt with shipment delays, saying, “The manufacturers are so busy they can’t keep up.”
Wilson said that before the pandemic, he could expect two to three weeks for new merchandise deliveries. Now it takes eight to 10 weeks for orders to arrive. However, the furniture business has been good, he said, crediting the decrease in travel making more people invest in their homes.
Some businesses have branched out with online retail platforms. Ken Mertes, co-owner of Bisbee Books & Music in Bisbee's Copper Queen Plaza, said he has utilized two online platforms to sell goods in addition to selling in store.
The first is bookshop.org, which Mertes described as “like Amazon for independent bookstores.” Customers can visit independent bookstores’ virtual storefronts and purchase merchandise to be shipped to their homes.
The second platform, mymustreads.com, allows customers to purchase e-books and audio books. Both digital entities for Bisbee Books & Music are accessible by clicking on the images of Mertes’ dogs, Charlie and Ranger, on the store's website, https://www.bisbeebam.com/.
With rising COVID-19 cases in Cochise County, many businesses are planning and implementing new marketing and retail strategies to keep their doors open.
Wilson wants to start advertising more to Fort Huachuca after noticing a decline in on-base sales.
Mertes said that he is going to keep hosting “Bisbee Artist Series,” where local artists, authors, and musicians are invited to perform and hold book signings at the store on Saturdays.
Pham intends to keep active.
“My plan is to try to keep it up, keep the doors open, not only this year but anytime," he said. "Keep up the good work in the back of the kitchen, create more dishes (and) modify the menu. ... Besides that, just promote the businesses and marketing more to remind people that we are here.”