REGION — With 2020 kicking off today, the Herald/Review asked local leaders what they are looking forward to or planning for the new year and beyond.
Rick Muller, mayor of Sierra Vista
When asked what improvements Muller hopes to see happen in Sierra Vista within the next decade, the current mayor said that he hopes the North Garden and Fry Blvd project will be complete, that there is proof that the Schneider Electric project “was a profitable decision,” and also that the local colleges and businesses continue to grow.
In the short term he wants to see the community benefit from the 2020 Census.
“I want to make sure we have a very accurate and (smooth) census process because that affects funding for the next decade,” Muller said. “It’s very important we get a good count.”
Rachel Gray, Mayor Pro Tem Sierra Vista
“In the next ten years, I hope to see more missions located at Fort Huachuca, more civilian based industry that complements the Fort’s missions (UAS as an example), and a booming economy based on the work that is being done presently by city leadership,” Gray wrote in an email statement to the Herald/Review.
“Projects I’m looking forward to being completed are of course, the West End Corridor Project, and in addition I want to see Multi Use Paths connected throughout the entire city. Also, I want annexation efforts to get the county enclaves around the city incorporated completed.”
Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce
Edwards-Barton starts the new year in a new role with the local chamber after being chosen as the permanent CEO in December.
“I’m excited to continue to support the chamber in a role that better allows me to support the chamber ant the community,” she said.
Edwards-Barton hopes to bring a broader range of benefits for their growing membership in the next couple of years as well as see the city continue to grow.
“I’m looking for economic development in our area to highlight it’s unique features,” she said.
Bisbee Mayor David Smith
Bisbee Mayor David Smith said his main goal for the coming year is the same one he’s had for a while — overhaul the public safety retirement system.
Smith said he’s been nipping at the heels of state legislators regarding the high percentage the city has to pay into the retirement funds of its police officers and firefighters.
“My goal is to keep kicking them (the legislature) in the butt,” Smith said. “This is a statewide problem, but Bisbee seems to be the poster child.”
He said that for every $100 the city pays its police officers for example, it also must dole out $121 to the state for each officer’s retirement.
“It’s poor investment and what I believe is corruption,” Smith said. “Firefighters are almost at 100 percent.”
“Consequently, we can’t pay our officers and firefighters what they’re worth.”
Smith said the ideal figure would be 15 percent of a public safety worker’s salary.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher
“My main goal is to continue our recruiting efforts so we can get up to full staff,” Thrasher said. “Full staff is 68 officers and we have 64.”
That’s a deficit of only four officers, but Thrasher said the department will have some retirements coming up, at least two this year.
“We want to be able to provide the best service we can to the community.”
Arleen Garcia, Sierra Vista animal control supervisor, shelter supervisor at Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center
“I would love to see people come and adopt more of our animals,” Garcia said. She also hopes that pet owners who are having problems with their animals, consider other alternatives before they decide to bring them to the shelter. That could include training for the animal, she said.
“They say that an animal shelter’s goal should be to go out of business,” Garcia said. “I think that probably impossible. But I’d like to see us get as close to that as possible.”
Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace
Mayor Johann Wallace says he’s looking forward to 2020 and some of the positive things that are happening for the town.
“For 2020 as a whole, I want to see continued fiscal responsibility by our staff,” Wallace said. “They’re doing a great job of managing the budget and we’ve come a long way in staying fiscally responsible, compared to what we were dealing with just two years ago. So, we want to stay on track with the progress that we’ve made.
“We’re also looking for a new town manager. Resumes are coming in, and our goal is to start the selection process in the February-March timeframe.”
Meanwhile, Interim Town Manager Eric Duthie of Mesa, Arizona is filling the position while Huachuca City looks for a new, permanent town manager.
“Huachuca City is poised to bring back its bus service. We’re working with Tombstone and Sierra Vista in bringing the service up to grant standards, with designated stops and a schedule.”
The town will be receiving a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in 2020, another piece of good news for Huachuca City.
Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule
Most of Tombstone’s 2020 goals and highlights deal with providing improved water service for the community, said Mayor Dusty Escapule.
“We need to continue to upgrade the town’s water infrastructure,” he said. “We have a half-million-dollar grant to put in a new six-inch main on Safford Street from Sumner to 11th Street,” Escapule said. “That will replace a three-inch and five-inch line that has been in place since the 1880s, and will give us fire hydrants and improved service for residents in that area.”
The town also has drilled new wells and is in the process of getting them tested and approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, representing another improvement for Tombstone, Escapule said.
“We started the engineering for a water main that extends from Mountain View Road (in Tombstone Territorial Estates on the northeast end of town) to Cactus Street, then south to Medigovich Field, which is on the north side of town near Walter J. Meyer School. This will establish a loop so people living in Territorial Estates have improved service and quality water.”
Escapule also spoke briefly about tourism and steps Tombstone plans to take to help promote events.
“Tourism is our highest priority and we are currently working on hiring a new marketing firm to help promote the town’s historic sites and events,” he said.