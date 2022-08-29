BISBEE — For Cochise County diners itching for that fine dining experience without having to drop an arm-and-leg for a pricey dinner, the restaurant with both the menu and the ambiance to die for has quietly emerged with the allure of a tiny European eatery in a village on a cobblestone road.
But instead of going to Europe, you can simply head to Bisbee and pass through the doors of the charming Copper Pig on Arizona Street, the city’s newest restaurant which opened Aug. 7 to a packed house.
You’ll most likely need to call ahead for reservations: The Copper Pig is already booked solidly into most of October.
After six months of revamping an 1,892-square-foot building that was once home to a burger joint that closed in 2014, chef Chris Dangerfield and Heather Reddon have assembled a stunning little restaurant serving continental cuisine with entrees looking like exquisite works of art and tasting like something you wish you could never stop eating.
But that’s the kind of cuisine you’ll be treated to when you have a chef like Dangerfield, who has practically lived in top-tier kitchens since he was 15, training under super chefs like Michael Chiarello of Tra Vigne, one of Napa, California’s, most legendary restaurants, and chef Felipe Jeantry at Napa Valley’s French winery and restaurant Domaine Chandon.
The price points for entrees like pork francese, New Orleans jambalaya, chicken scallopini, blackened tilapia filet & shrimp and homemade ravioli? They’re well within reason, in the $18-$20 range.
And the desserts like lemon bread pudding, almond and chocolate sin cake are just six bucks.
No wonder the quaint little restaurant in the Warren district with nine tables and an occupancy of 36 has been booked since the night it opened.
“I’m so tickled by how this community has responded so quickly since we opened,” said Heddon, who grew up around Lake Tahoe in Nevada, working most of her early life as a hostess, bartender and server in the area’s restaurants and casinos. “The feedback on what we’re doing has been incredibly positive. People are genuinely excited that we’re here.’’
That’s not only evident by how quickly customers filled up the Copper Pig as soon as Heddon announced its opening; last Sunday, Dangerfield — who starts cooking at 6 a.m. and bakes 25 loaves of country white bread per week — prepared 51 dinners in a three-hour window, the most that the restaurant has produced thus far.
Dangerfield's entrees as well as his appetizers, like shrimp gambas and arancini, are more than just show and appearance; they are genuine game-changers you don't easily forget.
“My goal is to be consistent in the 50-plus dinner range with 10 dinners to go,” said Heddon, who also runs Heaters Perk, a coffee/pastry booth at the the Bisbee Farmers Market where she has practically been a one-woman advertising campaign for the Copper Pig. “We’re really pleased with how it’s going. Thrilled, actually. We can see our little hiccups, but so far we’ve done well and we’re pretty proud of this.
“We’re good at what we do, know what we can do in a restaurant and in a kitchen and how to present customers with a great dining experience. It’s what we’re good at.”
It didn’t come easy, however.
After moving to Bisbee from Phoenix three years ago where Dangerfield was the chef at a country club in the Goodyear area, the couple purchased a home at the south end of Arizona Street, which was the first building built in Warren that once served as the real estate office for the Calumet & Arizona Mining Company.
“We thought we’d renovate it, live upstairs and open a restaurant down below,” said Heddon.
But they quickly realized the cost of building a restaurant from scratch was financially way off the charts.
“We knew there was a restaurant deficit in Bisbee, and not many at all were open on Sunday night, and since Chris has owned a couple restaurants back in New York, we knew this is what we wanted to do here,” said Heddon. “His recipes and his cooking are simply outstanding.”
When they stumbled upon a vacant building about three blocks from their home, they saw the opportunity they had been looking for since they moved to Bisbee.
Since they took over the building in February, it’s been nonstop work for the couple to bring a former restaurant that had been shuttered for eight years up to code. Aside from replacing vents, doors, fire suppression systems and purchasing new commercial kitchen equipment, they had to satisfy the city building inspector, fire marshall, health department officials and come up with detailed site plan reviews, enough bureaucratic red tape to wear anyone down.
But Heddon and Dangerfield were undaunted, stayed with it until all the boxes were checked.
“I knew we could do this and be successful at it,” she said. “We’re really good at this.”
Economically, the addition of the Copper Pig is a big plus for Bisbee and for the Warren district as well. Not only does it keep local and tourist dollars in the community, the restaurant also created five new jobs and employs seven total employees.
If the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control board grants a BYOB (bring your own bottle) permit the couple has applied for, they have their eye on remodeling an outdoor deck on the south side of the building, possibly into an appetizer bar. Heddon said it can hold 10 tables plus room for a band.
“Right now we’re just trying to find the right groove, maintain that rhythm and try to keep everything as perfect as we can,” she said. “Most of all, we want to stay consistent with the quality of food we’re making and not move too fast towards any type of expansion or changes.
“Basically, we want to give our customers one beautiful dining experience. It’s something that we really know how to do.”
The Copper Pig is located at 420 Arizona St., Bisbee. It is open from 5 p.m.-8 p.m Sunday through Wednesday; call 520-432-9970.