BISBEE — For Cochise County diners itching for that fine dining experience without having to drop an arm-and-leg for a pricey dinner, the restaurant with both the menu and the ambiance to die for has quietly emerged with the allure of a tiny European eatery in a village on a cobblestone road.

But instead of going to Europe, you can simply head to Bisbee and pass through the doors of the charming Copper Pig on Arizona Street, the city’s newest restaurant which opened Aug. 7 to a packed house.

