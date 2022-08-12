Purchase Access

BISBEE — What Mike Donahue has done in seven months with a revamped restaurant in a neighborhood of Bisbee is enough to make any restaurant owner a little envious.

From quesabirria tacos and barbacoa tortas to vegan shrimp tacos smothered with chipotle aioli, Donahue has captured some of the most tantalizing Mexican cuisine that has put Los Hermanos on top of the charts for legions of restaurant-goers since it started late last year.

