BISBEE — It is not too early to think about getting tickets for the concert of the year in Bisbee as Los Lobos, the multi–Grammy awarded Mexican–American group will be headlining a benefit concert at the historic Warren Ballpark this fall.
The concert will be held on Oct. 2. Gates open at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Bisbee High School, Friends of the Warren Ballpark and St. Patrick’s Window Restoration Project.
“They are known for their creative interpretations of a slew of music genres like rhythm and blues, tejano, country, soul and doo–wop. Los Lobos embodies the idea of a cultural melting pot and engages their audience like no other,” said Jen Luria of Dog Cat Mouse Media, which is promoting the concert.
Los Lobos has been recognized by Rolling Stone magazine and tied with Bruce Springsteen as Artist of the Year in 1983. In 1989, the group was awarded a Grammy for its album "La Pistola El Corizon", a tribute to tejano and mariachi music.
The benefit concert will feature the Tucson group, FLG, A Tribute to Santana, Luria added. The group is widely known for providing accurate renditions of the Santana catalog of music.
This outdoor event provides space large enough to social distance and although masks are not mandatory, they are still encouraged for safety around others, Luria said.
The organizers recommend that everyone bring their own chairs and blankets. They also respectfully ask that people do not bring coolers, backpacks, weapons of any sort, nor outside food or drinks. Food, soft drinks, water, beer, margaritas and merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the Purple Pass website at: https://www.purplepass.com/#mm=home, just scroll down to the Bisbee date.