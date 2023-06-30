BISBEE — “There’s no place like Old Bisbee” and Michael Donahue couldn’t be happier being back at the location on Tombstone Canyon where he and former partner Katie Hartman opened On the Vedge in December 2020.
He did not study at a culinary school. Instead, he got all his training on the job in the various restaurants where he worked over the years. His attentiveness to what goes on in the kitchens of eateries led him to want to open his own restaurant, serving his own food varieties made from scratch and all organic.
After On the Vedge closed, the Bisbee native gave Warren a healthy Mexican food option with his small restaurant Los Habaneros at the former Betos restaurant on Arizona Street. But he longed to be back in the historic district.
“I was so happy when the building came back up for rent,” he said.
Now, back on the main drag with his new restaurant Main Street Bistro, Donahue is putting his expertise into a wide range of healthy American-style cuisine offerings with organic, vegetarian dishes and sandwiches as well as options for those who prefer their meals with a bit of meat. His chicken paninis, club sandwiches and meatball subs are a big hit with grateful locals.
Various paninis, sub sandwiches and even gluten free pasta dishes are on the menu. One of his popular entrees is a colorful protein bowl made with different selections of fresh organic veggies nestled on either rice or quinoa. The serving are large and he adds carrots, zucchinis, cucumbers, squash, peppers, green beans, onions and broccoli along with fresh greens. Then he tops them off with nutritional yeast and his special salad dressings.
Nutritional yeast adds a rather nutty flavor that is low in calories and high in fiber, protein, vitamins B-1, B-2, B-3, B-6 and B-12 and potassium, calcium and iron.
Nutritional yeast can also be used for gravies and he is thinking about adding a menu item of fresh-baked biscuits topped with the tasty, healthy treat.
He hopes to extend the hours and offer some dinner options in the near future. And, the outdoor seating in his small courtyard featuring a waterfall would make the perfect spot for a quiet night out in town. He wants to put up strings of lights to add to the ambiance.
“I want to do food that’s not seen in town,” he said. “Like beef Wellington and pomegranate duck. Maybe some rabbit. Something more elegant and refined.”
The courtyard holds a winding rock garden for herbs and greens to use in his menu creations.
Being a concerned recycler, he often tells people not to dump their green waste in the garbage. He wants to turn it into compost.
Scraps from his diners plates go to feed a friend’s pigs and chickens.
“I want to produce as little waste as possible,” he added. “We produce just one large bag of trash for the whole restaurant a day.
If a customer asks about where to go, to stay overnight and what to do, he is ready with a mental list of Old Bisbee businesses.
He is again building a fan base and hopes to continue establishing his reputation as casual, fine dining to quell the growling of an empty stomach with healthy alternatives.
He likes to get to know his customers and welcomes repeat customers and tourists. Though the summer months generally mean a slowdown in business as snowbirds return to their northern climes, the locals and summer visitors seeking to escape the heat of Phoenix and Tucson have been keeping him busy.
And, he takes time to get know his customers and welcomes them to the bistro.
“I like to talk to people,” Donahue said. “I like to hear their stories. Find out where they’re from and what they like. If you make people feel welcome and act like you’re happy they’re here, they’ll come back.”
