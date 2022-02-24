A man accused of murdering two people in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to second degree murder and manslaughter, offenses that could put him away for about 29 years, prosecutors said.
The killings in the parking lot of Filiberto's Mexican Food on Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista, in front of a handful of people who were waiting to place their dinner orders, left officials reeling because of the brazenness of the act, which was captured on the business surveillance camera.
After three hours of back and forth negotiations Wednesday afternoon between prosecutors and defense attorneys in a settlement conference at the Cochise County courthouse in Bisbee, Devon Neff, 21, agreed to plead guilty to killing the two people police said he was in a drug-related "criminal enterprise" with.
Just after 5 p.m. Neff pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and one count of attempted hindering. The last two charges linked to the killings stem from an incident prosecutors said Neff was involved in while incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail. His co-defendant in that matter is his mother, Tryna Lampman.
Three people linked to the victims sat quietly in the courtroom while Neff answered Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal's questions about the plea agreement. The settlement conference had been handled by retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, the former presiding judge.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the current presiding judge, told the Herald/Review that Conlogue had been chosen for the settlement conference by prosecutors Lori Zucco and Terisha Driggs and legal advocate Xochitl Orozco, who represented Neff.
Neff initially had been charged with first degree murder in the shootings of Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia, both 25. But according to the plea agreement, the second degree murder charge is for the death of Garcia, "without premeditation," and the manslaughter charge is for Klein, although the plea agreement shows that Klein's shooting was "second degree murder as defined in Section 13-1104 upon sudden quarrel or heat of passion resulting from adequate provocation of victim ... "
The night of the shootings, July 13, 2021, Neff and a friend sat in Neff's car in the drive-thru lane at Filiberto's waiting to place an order. It was about 7 p.m. Klein drove into the parking lot and walked over to Neff's car window. The entire episode was captured on Filiberto's surveillance camera.
Klein and Neff had words; police said Neff owed Klein money. Klein punched Neff in the face at least twice. At that point, Neff shot Klein from inside his car. Klein, almost doubled over, bolted from the vehicle and collapsed a few feet from Neff's vehicle.
Neff then turned his attention to Garcia, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of Klein's car nearby. Neff shot Garcia twice in the head. He then retreated into his vehicle, surfaced, and shot Garcia four more times. Neff was arrested later that evening after he surrendered to Sierra Vista Police.
On Sept. 23, a grand jury indicted Neff on new charges that included conspiracy. Lampman was named as his co-defendant, court records show.
According to the indictment, between July 20 and Aug. 25, Neff “altered iPhone and iCloud storage to make cell phone data unavailable to officers while knowing or having reason to know that the offense involves murder.”
The indictment also states that on July 20, Neff “provided log-in information and requested that his iPhone be locked or erased in order to prevent officers from accessing data on the cell phone.”
On Aug. 25, investigators said Neff “instructed another person how to alter his cell phone via iCloud in order to make data unavailable to officers.”
Lampman's case is pending in the superior court. At a recent hearing, Cardinal told Lampman that she could not have any contact with Neff.
At Wednesday's change of plea proceeding, Cardinal told Neff he faces 19 years in prison for Garcia's death and 10 years for Klein's, the terms to run consecutively. Neff must serve at least 85% for the manslaughter charge, as well as for the other two counts, the judge said. The third and fourth counts will run concurrently to the first two.
Neff's sentencing is scheduled for March 22.