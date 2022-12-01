BISBEE— The day before authorities say Mathew Gistinger shot his boss four times, killing him instantly at the old high school here, he pointed a handgun at his employer and stole his cell phone, according to prosecutors.
Victim Brent Roosevelt Hester — the supervisor at the construction site at the former Bisbee High, which is being converted into apartments— told Gistinger he was fired from his job.
Hester also told the 26-year-old that he would not call police and advised Gistinger to go home and calm down, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Terisha Driggs.
The defendant then took Hester's cell phone and left the job site, Driggs said.
But Gistinger, according to a police report, did not take his former boss' advice.
Instead, police said Gistinger went to the Walmart in Sierra Vista and purchased an outfit that looked like the uniforms worn by United Parcel Service drivers. Then he went across the street to the CAL Ranch Store and bought a .22 caliber rifle, police said.
The next day, Sept. 22, investigators said Gistinger killed Hester, shooting him four times in front of horrified workers at the construction site on Clawson Avenue. The killing was caught entirely by surveillance cameras at the location, police said.
Gistinger called 911 to report the incident, reports show.
The defendant, who lives in Sierra Vista, told Bisbee Police he “had devised a plan” to kill Hester and he wanted to disguise himself as a UPS driver, the report shows.
The suspect said he arrived at the old high school and “after coming in and out of the building several times, he observed Hester and fired three or four times,” the report shows.
Video footage from inside the building shows Gistinger firing at Hester “several times” and striking him. It also shows the suspect pointing the rifle at two other people but not firing the weapon, the report says.
Gistinger, who tried to escape from police when he was arrested, was charged with first-degree murder, endangerment/aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.
Driggs said Gistinger has been indicted for the offense that occurred before Hester's murder and faces a new set of charges in that matter. Those include aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and armed robbery.
"This is a totally separate case," Driggs said.
Gistinger, who remains incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail, was arraigned on the new case on Friday.
