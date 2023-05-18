It was a simple, non-violent drug related case that turned complex and awry after the defendant's 2-year-old son was beaten to death by another man.
Noe Smith had been arrested in 2016 and charged with the transport and/or sale of marijuana. He pleaded guilty in the case and was placed on probation.
At a disposition hearing for the drug case on Wednesday in Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom, Smith's attorney, Ralph Malanga, told the jurist that Smith had done quite well on probation between 2016 and 2019.
Then his toddler — Emilio Smith — was murdered in January 2020 by a man who had been living with Smith's ex-partner.
At that point, Smith's probation compliance and his life plunged.
Emilio's death, Malanga said Wednesday before Bannon ruled on how much time Smith would have to serve in prison for violating probation on the drug case, deeply affected and scarred Smith, who is now 25.
Malanga said his client had wanted to live with his tight-knit family in Douglas after Emilio's death rather than at a facility that Cochise County Adult Probation had sent him to for the drug case.
Additionally, Malanga said, probation officials never allowed Smith to visit his son's grave.
"That's shocking to me," Malanga said in court. "They (probation) wouldn't even let him go home and grieve."
At a recent probation revocation hearing, a probation officer testified that Smith was violating the terms of his probation and not staying in touch with his probation officer.
Until June 2021.
That's when Smith was arrested by Bisbee police after they said he rammed his car into a bicyclist who was riding around the Lavender Pit on State Route 80. Investigators said after the impact, Smith kept driving, leaving victim Sergio Lalli bleeding profusely on the roadway, a deep gash across his forehead. The collision was so intense that the back tire of Lalli's bicycle landed several feet away from the bike, photos displayed in court showed.
Two other motorists who witnessed the incident gave police their statements.
Smith was arrested after he surrendered from his residence in Douglas. According to a Bisbee police report, he abandoned his car near the Bisbee traffic circle and a relative called investigators some hours after the incident.
Police said Smith admitted hitting Lalli — an avid cyclist and local author — with his car. Lalli died three days after the June 11 crash.
Malanga said he would not discuss the active case, in which he also is representing Smith.
A somber Bannon, meanwhile, expressed regret for Emilio's killing, saying that the youngster's death was "appalling," "inexplicable" and "beyond human decency."
She told Smith she had no idea why probation officials would not let him visit his son's grave or live with his family in Douglas.
"It could have resulted in a different outcome," she said.
While recognizing that Smith had no issues with probation until his son died — "Everything went downhill rapidly and in a very profound way" — the judge also told Smith he had clearly violated the terms of his probation in the drug case.
"The court does consider the death of your son as a mitigating factor," Bannon said. "You have endured a lot for someone your age.
"But there was a probation violation."
Bannon sentenced Smith to three and a half years in prison for the probation violation. He was afforded 785 days of time served in the county jail.
The judge also ruled that Smith, because of his pending case, would remain in the Cochise County Jail so that he can meet with his attorney.
The man convicted of killing Emilio, Mario Toscano Jr., was sentenced to more than three decades in prison on a charge of second degree murder. Toscano pleaded guilty in the case. Emilio's mother, Erika Parra, also was sentenced to prison recently for her role in the death and for neglecting a baby girl that she and Toscano had in their home when Emilio was murdered. Parra, who also pleaded guilty, is serving just less than 10 years in prison.