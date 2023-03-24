A man who killed another motorist instantly on State Route 80 after he changed lanes and slammed into the other person's car head-on will serve only six months in the county jail, a prosecutor said Thursday afternoon.
But while the sentence being doled out to Adam Shane Brown seems low, it's what the surviving victims of the almost 3-year-old incident were satisfied with, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco.
"The victims were very compassionate (toward Brown) and this is what they all agreed on," Zucco said Thursday after Brown's settlement conference in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom. "They just want this all behind them."
Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of endangerment. After he serves his six-month stint at the Cochise County Jail, he will serve three years of probation. Each count of endangerment carries three years of probation, but Zucco said the terms are concurrent.
Shortly after the settlement conference, he was taken in handcuffs from the courthouse in Sierra Vista to begin serving his term.
Brown initially was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of endangerment after investigators said he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on State Route 80 the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, colliding head-on in the opposite lane into a Toyota Prius being driven by Benjamin Saffer.
The impact, which happened just north of the Mule Pass Tunnel, prompted the Prius to flip over several times, investigators said. Saffer’s fianceé, Suzanne Walsh, a passenger in the front seat, was able to crawl out of the car and drag Saffer out. Walsh, a physical therapist, told the Herald/Review two years ago that she performed CPR and attempted to revive Saffer, but could not. He died at the scene.
Brown also sideswiped a Border Patrol agent who was driving in front of him, prompting that motorist to swerve to the side of the road.
At the time, Brown was driving a work truck and was employed as a welder by a construction company that was working on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The case had several fits and starts, including a canceled settlement conference in October 2021 when Brown failed to hire an attorney. At the time, he claimed he was indigent and needed surgery, so an attorney was appointed for him.
Then in June 2022 after another settlement hearing, Brown was expected to enter a plea in the case, but did not show up at the proceeding because he got into another vehicle accident, striking a javelina, his defense attorney at the time said.
The hearing was rescheduled for July 2022, but at the last minute and just after reading the plea offer in court that he was expected to agree to Brown changed his mind and requested a trial.
The same agreement that he rejected last July is the one he accepted on Thursday, prosecutors said.
For Walsh, who has attended many of the hearings for Brown over the last two and a half years, it's time to leave the case in the rearview mirror.
"It's nice to get it over with," Walsh said Friday. "I know he (Brown) didn't mean it."
She said six months in the county jail is not the most ideal sentence, but Walsh also said she did not want Brown to be locked away so long that he would "grow bitter."
"I just want him to learn his lesson," Walsh said. "I forgave him at one of the hearings and he promised it would never happen again."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone