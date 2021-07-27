A man who police say admitted to striking a bicyclist on State Road 80 at the Lavender Pit and then leaving the scene, is being offered a plea deal by the prosecution, an assistant county attorney said this week.
The cyclist, Sergio Lalli, died two days after the June incident, police said, upgrading charges against defendant Noe Jesus Smith, to manslaughter. Smith, who is in custody at the Cochise County Jail, was also charged with hit and run and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The 23-year-old defendant appeared in court Monday afternoon and an assistant prosecutor told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that the state had offered Smith a plea deal for this matter and a 2016 case for failure to appear.
Bisbee Police investigators said Smith struck Lalli on the afternoon of June 11 as the victim rode his bicycle around the Lavender Pit on State Road 80 near mile post 342.5. Lalli was heading east. Smith, also heading east, struck Lalli with the front right end of his vehicle and kept going, police said.
At least two witnesses told police they saw Smith hit Lalli and drive off, a police report shows.
Investigators said Smith abandoned his car about a mile east of the scene and bolted. A relative of the suspect later gave investigators Smith's identity and they arrested him at his Douglas residence.
Smith's attorney David Wilkison said the plea offers would be reviewed.