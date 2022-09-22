top story Man shot to death at former Bisbee High By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gistinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BISBEE — A man was shot to death at the old high school in Bisbee on Clawson Avenue, police said Thursday.The shooter was arrested at the scene just after 1 p.m., said Bisbee Police Chief Tim Cox.The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Mathew Gistinger of Sierra Vista, said the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.Gistinger was booked into the Cochise County Jail, charged with first-degree murder, endangerment/aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.The victim, who is not being identified, was taken to a hospital but died soon after the incident.The high school is undergoing remodeling and is being turned into apartments. The man who was killed was working at the site.The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear and Cox said the matter is under investigation.This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tim Cox Bisbee Police Criminal Law Police Chief High School Shooter Victim Music Building Industry Name Mathew Gistinger Cochise County Crime Suspect Jail