A manslaughter case that has been slogging through Cochise County Superior Court for more than a year was dealt another delay blow last week when a judge had to recuse himself from the matter.
The defendant in the case, Noe Smith, is charged with reckless manslaughter, hit and run/failed to give information and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Bisbee bicyclist Sergio Lalli in June 2021.
The case has dragged along with several changes in defense attorneys for Smith, a failed settlement conference and a second plea deal rescinded by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office after Smith asked for yet another lawyer and time to think about the prosecution’s second offer.
At a hearing on Jan. 13, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom announced he would have to recuse himself from the case because he presided over the settlement conference in which Smith had been offered a plea deal by the prosecution but turned it down. The matter was assigned to Lindstrom after former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal — the initial jurist on the case — retired in December.
“I’m going to have to recuse myself and refer these cases to court administration,” Lindstrom said at the hearing. “We’ll get this taken care of, but it will have to be taken care of in another division.”
Before the case went to Lindstrom, it had been assigned to Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, court records show. In early December, Smith’s new private attorney, Rafael Malanga, filed a motion for a change of judge. That’s when the case was reassigned to Lindstrom.
It’s not clear why Malanga wanted Dickerson off the case. His two-page motion does not explain the request. Dickerson, however, is the judge who handled the matter of Mario Toscano Jr., the latter convicted and sentenced in 2021 for killing Smith’s 2-year-old son in January 2020.
Toscano, who was living with Smith’s ex-wife in Douglas when the beating death of the toddler occurred, entered a plea to one count of second degree murder and one count of child abuse. He was sentenced in November 2021 to more than 30 years in prison.
The toddler’s mother, Erika Parra, pleaded guilty in Cochise County Superior Court on Wednesday to one count of attempted child abuse by domestic violence and one count of child abuse by domestic violence. Parra faces almost 10 years in prison.
Unaware of Malanga’s motion for a change of jurist, Lindstrom had mentioned that the case could be given to either Dickerson or newly-elected Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson, who took Cardinal’s seat. But Larson was also Toscano’s most recent defense attorney when Larson was with the Cochise County Legal Defender’s Office before taking the bench.
If assigning the matter to Larson causes a quandary, there are only two other judges who could take the case — Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon or Cochise County Superior Court Judge John Kelliher. Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn cannot handle criminal cases because his wife is a prosecutor with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
Bisbee police said Smith struck Lalli on the afternoon of June 11, 2021, as Lalli rode his bicycle around the Lavender Pit on State Route 80 near mile post 342.5.
Lalli, a fixture around Old Bisbee who was always pedaling around town, was heading east. Smith, also heading east, struck Lalli with the front right end of his vehicle and kept going, police said.
At least two witnesses told police they saw Smith hit Lalli and drive off, a police report shows. The report also says Smith confessed to striking the older man.
Investigators said Smith abandoned his car about a mile east of the scene and bolted. A relative of the suspect later gave investigators Smith’s identity and they arrested him at his Douglas residence.
The defendant’s mother, Rosalva Smith, said Smith surrendered within an hour or so of hitting Lalli.
The case has suffered a series of setbacks because Smith and other attorneys he’s had could not reach an agreement on the direction the case should take. In early 2022 there was a settlement conference, but that collapsed after a few hours and Smith — who was represented at the time by David Wilkison — said he wanted a different attorney. There had been another lawyer before Wilkison as well.
In early June, Cardinal ordered the county’s Indigent Defense Coordinator to appoint another lawyer for Smith, but at a hearing in late July, Smith sat in the courtroom with no defense attorney, an issue that angered Cardinal and prompted the judge to set a hearing for the Indigent Defense Coordinator’s office to explain why it should not be held in contempt of court for failing to appoint a lawyer for the defendant.
Soon thereafter lawyer Joe Heinzl was chosen to represent Smith.
In an effort to possibly save the second plea agreement Smith was supposed to sign in late November 2022 at a hearing in front of Cardinal, the judge, a bit frustrated with what looked to be another delay in the making, explained the offer and asked the defendant if he was rejecting it. Smith said he wasn’t, but wanted to discuss it with a new lawyer, saying he no longer wanted Heinzl to represent him.
At that point, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Raymond Haight said the plea offer would be withdrawn.
The plea agreement dashed in November would have given Smith 15 years in prison to be served concurrently with the violation of probation for a 2016 case, which was an attempted sale of marijuana incident. In the latter, prosecutors were offering 3½ years in prison. But Smith would have served just more than 12 years total, Cardinal said, because the agreement called for Smith to complete 85% of the higher sentence.
It was unclear this week where Smith’s case will end up next.