Noe Jesus Smith

Noe Smith

A manslaughter case that has been slogging through Cochise County Superior Court for more than a year was dealt another delay blow last week when a judge had to recuse himself from the matter.

The defendant in the case, Noe Smith, is charged with reckless manslaughter, hit and run/failed to give information and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Bisbee bicyclist Sergio Lalli in June 2021.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?