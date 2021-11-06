Try as she might, Adelina Arevalo attempts to convince her 3-year-old daughter, Arianna, to join her Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona troupe as they entertain the crowd Saturday afternoon in Warren Ballpark. The youngster started to dance, then decided to sit the rest of the song out.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School is another Tucson group that regularly plays at the Bisbee Mariachi Festival.
A member of Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlan performs with his group.
Safford resident Benny Jurado rises to cheer on a performer at Saturday’s Bisbee Mariachi Festival.
Mariachi De Estrella has performed at Bisbee’s Mariachi Festival before. The annual event benefits the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.
Audience members participate in the Mariachi festival.
Members of the Mariachi Aztlan play at the annual Mariachi Festival.
Bisbee’s annual Mariachi Festival brings cultures together at Warren Ballpark.
The old Warren Ballpark was alive with music and celebration Saturday at the sixth annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival. Besides song and dance, there was food, drink and fun for all the children attending. More photos, Page A5.