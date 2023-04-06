camp naco 1

Naco Heritage Alliance co-founder Becky Orozco and Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken walk amidst Camp Naco recently. Plans are moving forward to preserve the historic site.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

BISBEE — With $8.1 million in hand, the city and the Naco Heritage Alliance are moving forward with plans to renovate and rehabilitate a few buildings at historic Camp Naco.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the mayor and city council, they approved a $22,500 contract with Mark Costa Design, a McNeal resident, to begin developing marketing and branding plans and establishing a website for Camp Naco. The company will receive $3,000 annually for maintenance until 2026.

Tags

