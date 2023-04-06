BISBEE — With $8.1 million in hand, the city and the Naco Heritage Alliance are moving forward with plans to renovate and rehabilitate a few buildings at historic Camp Naco.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the mayor and city council, they approved a $22,500 contract with Mark Costa Design, a McNeal resident, to begin developing marketing and branding plans and establishing a website for Camp Naco. The company will receive $3,000 annually for maintenance until 2026.
Some funds from the Mellon Foundation were specifically to be used to develop a marketing plan in coordination with the Naco Heritage Alliance and Camp Naco Project.
Since its designation as a historic site, there is renewed interest in preserving as much as possible of the buildings, which have suffered from lack of care and vandalism.
The camp was recognized last year as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The camp is part of what once was a 1,200–mile chain of 35 permanent military camps along the border from Brownsville, Texas, to Arivaca, though Camp Naco was one of only two camps constructed of adobe. Most of all of the camps were deconstructed when they were no longer needed, but Camp Naco and its adobe structures remained.
Built in 1919, the camp is a part of the heritage of the Buffalo Soldiers created by Congress in 1866 to house four African American regiments. They received their nickname Buffalo Soldiers by Native Americans.
Camp Naco’s soldiers were there to protect the railroad, prevent the smuggling of arms, cattle and other supplies across the border to rebel forces in Mexico, as well as protect the area from lawlessness and banditry that might spill over the border into Arizona.
The camp was decommissioned in 1923 and passed through the hands of various owners, including Huachuca City. In 2018, Huachuca City transferred the property to Bisbee due to lack of resources to preserve the camp.
The city worked closely with NHA to protect this historic piece of Arizona to stabilize the 23 buildings, repair damaged roofs and start adobe restoration.
The plan includes rehabilitating the former officer’s club and the hospital to create a classroom and public meeting places for the community as well as restoring the parade grounds as an outdoor space for a variety of community events.
A $4.6 million grant from former Gov. Doug Ducey and another for $3.5 million from the Mellon Foundation enables the city and NHA to finally begin the serious work to preserve the few structures still standing.
The mayor and city council also recently approved a $41,562 contract with Rustic Adobe Masonry to save as much of the original adobe on the buildings and stabilize some of them to prevent further degradation.
To ensure success of the historical renovation of Camp Naco, an expert in the field, R. Brooks Jeffery, will oversee the project at the rate of $100 an hour for the next two years.
Poster Mirto McDonald, an architecture and planning company in Tucson, will update the camp’s 2015 strategic preservation plan for $7,712. The scope of work includes a review of the previous plan, an assessment of any changes in the conditions of the buildings, and update material and labor costs.
