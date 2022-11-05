Tucson’s Los Changuitos Feos members, from left, Parker Preciado, Chris Dicochea, Diego Veliz and Salvador Gallegos pass the time in the Bisbee High dugout before taking the stage Saturday in Warren Ballpark.
Tucson’s Mariachi Pueblo Viejo entertains the crowd at Saturday’s annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival in Warren Ballpark.
Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson performs during the seventh Bisbee Mariachi Festival in Warren. Proceeds from the event go to the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.
Compania de Danza Folklorica Arizona todler class member Ayla waits with her troupe prior to performing Saturday in Warren Ballpark.
The silhouettes of Mariachi Pueblo Viejo violinists can be seen while playing in the mariachi fest in Bisbee.
A mariachi fest attendee records a performance.
Mariachi Pueblo Viejo commands the stage during the festival appearance.
Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson violinists and singers Alma Mia, left, and Nevaeh Esquivel pass the time before their turn on the Warren Ballpark stage Saturday.
The seventh Bisbee Mariachi Festival at Warren Ballpark Saturday was filled with food and fun, not to mention multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.
