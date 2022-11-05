The seventh Bisbee Mariachi Festival at Warren Ballpark Saturday was filled with food and fun, not to mention multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.

