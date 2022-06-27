BENSON — The Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum on Thursday for Benson mayoral and city council candidates.
In the mayoral race, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad will be running against Chris Tapia.
Six candidates are vying for three city council seats. Three sitting council members — Larry Dempster, Barbara Nunn and Cindy Tapia — are vying for re-election against new candidates Aaron A. Abbott III, Levi Johnson and Seth Judd.
The candidates’ forum is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Benson VFW, 233 E. Fifth St.
Benson Chamber of Commerce President Heather Floyd will serve as forum moderator.
Seven of the eight candidates — the exception being Larry Dempster — were provided a list of questions by the Herald/Review via email in an effort to give the community a brief introduction to each candidate prior to Thursday’s forum.
As of the H/R deadline, the two mayoral candidates and three new council candidates responded to the questions. The profiles start with the two mayoral candidates — incumbent Joe Konrad and his opponent Christopher Tapia.
Mayor Joe Konrad
Konrad has lived in Benson for 32 years and has served on the city council, both as a council member and mayor.
“I’ve served five years and three months on council, of which three years and three months of that were as vice mayor,” Konrad said. “I had to resign my council seat to run for mayor in March of 2020 and I’m now serving my second year of my first two-year term.”
When asked what he enjoys most about serving on council, Konrad said he derives satisfaction from being able to be part of Benson’s progress and success.
“We, just as every community in Arizona, are faced with the challenge of operating the city with limited resources,” said Konrad when asked about Benson’s most pressing challenges. “I have already, and will continue to seek alternative funding sources — such as grants — when opportunities arise. We owe this to our citizens.”
In early 2023, the city of Benson will be receiving an Arizona State Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant in the amount of $750,000, which Konrad learned about through a similar park project in Willcox.
It’s one example of Konrad’s success in working with people outside of Benson to help bring best practices to the organization.
“Our neighbors want us to succeed just as much as we want it,” he said.
In addition to his role in city government, Konrad said he is actively involved in and actively supports civic and veterans’ organizations and the Benson Unified School District.
Christopher Tapia
Tapia and his family have lived in Benson for 12 years.
When asked why he decided to run for mayor, he said he loves the city of Benson and wanted an opportunity to make a difference.
In 2020, Tapia served on the city council and said he has always had a passion to continue to be part of the city of Benson and its governing body.
“I have great leadership skills, and the one thing I’ve always been passionate about is listening before making decisions,” he said. “I do research and always consider the impacts my decisions will have on others. I believe that is a great part of being a leader. Whether you’re a mayor or a city council member, these are important leadership traits.”
Tapia believes that economic development is Benson’s greatest challenge and he would like to find ways to create an environment that will draw businesses and families to the area.
“I would work with Cochise County economic development to determine what businesses we can bring down here,” he said.
Tapia sees the Benson Municipal Airport as a potential hub for such companies as FedEX, UPS and Amazon.
“This hub could pretty much cover all of Cochise County and New Mexico,” he said. “Can you imagine the jobs that we could bring in with these kinds of hubs, made possible by utilizing the airport?”
If elected, Tapia said he would bring family values to the mayoral position. “I want the citizens of Benson to know that I have an open door policy and I’m always willing to listen to their concerns,” he said. “I want to make sure that every citizen has a voice and let them know their concerns will be addressed.”
The following new city council candidates responded to questions that were sent by the Herald/Review last week. The candidates’ responses are listed in the order they were received by the Herald.
Levi S. Johnson
Q: How long have you lived in Benson?
A: “I have lived in Benson since 2018. I moved to this great town after medically retiring from the service. Some may be concerned that I did not grow up here; however, I know small-town living as I grew up in San Manuel.”
Q: Why do you want to run for city council?
A: “I want to represent the people and make a positive change. I want to help bring the youth back to Benson and see more jobs brought to this great community.
“I currently help lead the Arizona Youth Soccer Organization program in Benson and I’m always talking with the community and staying engaged with them. We see record numbers of kids playing sports. Our current layout of the park cannot support our sports programs. One of our most significant generations is aging and, in turn, needs assistance. We need to help our seniors more in this community. Since COVID hit, some of the programs that assist our seniors have not been able to provide support for them.”
Q: What kind of experience do you have that qualifies you for the council position?
A: “My background in the federal government and military has laid the foundation for my experience. I manage a multimillion-dollar budget funded by the taxpayers. I work on contracts and fiscal year budgeting. Knowing contracts and how they need to be worded will also help with grant writing and budget management for the city.”
Q: What are some of the key challenges Benson faces that you feel should be addressed?
A: “Key challenges that I see are the need to expand the park, get youth back to Benson, manage controlled growth and work to get jobs here.”
Q: How would you tackle Benson’s challenges?
A: I want to work with others on the council to bring trades back to the schools. We stress so much about college degrees, and students are going into debt for degrees that are not used. Let’s set the example for Arizona and create an excellent trades program that supports the job needs in the area. Benson is growing, and we must address how we control that growth. Growth affects us in everything we do — taxes, water, food, and space. We need to tackle how the city will plan for these effects.”
Q: If elected, what do you feel you will bring to the city council?
A: “I feel that I bring a lot to the city council with experience and knowledge. The military helps us develop skills like strategic thinking, commitment, sound judgment and integrity. Each person’s voice will matter with my passion for helping this community. My volunteer work with AYSO allows me to be talking with multiple people in the community and hear the issues and concerns of the city.”
Seth Judd
Q: How long have you lived in Benson?
A: “My family moved to Pomerene when I was 12. Both of my parents grew up in Benson and we are Benson High School alumni. After I graduated from Benson High School, I moved away to serve on my mission and attend school, but my wife and I came back shortly after to raise our family here. We moved back in 2018 and love our small town.”
Q: Why do you want to run for city council?
A: “I feel as though serving on council would be a great opportunity to give back to the community and be a part of some of the amazing things that go on here. I have three young kids and I think being a council member would allow an opportunity to help make improvements to benefit the community’s children. By giving them the best childhood possible, maybe they will decide to stay in Benson and raise their families here.”
Q: What kind of experience do you have that qualifies you for the council position?
A: “The reason we moved back to Benson was because I took a job with the city in the finance department. Shortly afterward, I was promoted to finance director, a position I held for two-and-a-half years. I have unique experience with the budgeting process and municipal finance, as well as a better understanding than most of how the city runs on a day-to-day basis.”
Q: What are some of the key challenges Benson faces that you feel should be addressed?
A: “I think the main issue is finding ways to keep young people with families here. Benson has always been a bedroom community to Tucson and Sierra Vista, and will continue to be that until it grows and more economic opportunities come in. The easier we can make that process, the better. I also think there is a general shift among young families to move to smaller towns or more rural areas to raise their children.”
Q: How would you tackle Benson’s challenges?
A: “We are perfectly positioned to keep young families here and to attract new people to Benson through upgrades to infrastructure and improvements to parks and recreational activities. Without a population to support industry and responsible economic growth, I don’t feel Benson will grow faster than the rate we’re currently experiencing. While I support growth for our community, I think too much growth, too fast, would be harmful to Benson. While growth is important, there needs to be a balance.”
Q: If elected, what do you feel you will bring to the city council?
A: “I think I will bring a different perspective than those on the current council because I have a young family. I grew up in Benson and came back and I feel as though I have had opportunities to see what keeps younger families in other places where I have lived. I could bring those experiences to the table to help Benson. As I mentioned before, I also have a unique understanding of the city’s finances and how the city operates day-to-day. I feel my past experiences would be helpful in making decisions and could help the council learn and grow. I am willing to work with anyone, listen to different perspectives and help my fellow council members bring their ideas forward. I feel there is too much infighting in politics and we are better than that. We should discuss any idea that has the potential to improve the lives of Benson’s citizens.”
Aaron A. Abbott III
Q: How long have you lived in Benson?
A:” My family came to Benson when I was 13 years old, in the summer of ‘95. I’ve called Benson my home for the last 27 years.”
Q: Why do you want to run for city council?
A: “I am running for city council because I want to make a difference in the community that I’ve spent most of my life in. I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but never felt I was quite ready until now. I am very active in my community as I coach little league, youth football, participate in Shop With a Cop, and am a board member for the Benson Men’s Softball League. So I want to do more. I want to make a bigger difference. I am invested in this community and I want to help with the decisions that will affect it.”
Q: What kind of experience do you have that qualifies you for the council position?
A: “Looking at past council members, I don’t think any experience is really needed. I am someone who loves his country, loves his community and believes in checks and balances and in accountability. I am someone that will put what’s best for the community before my own personal beliefs, and will listen and take into consideration other viewpoints or opinions, even when they may not be the same as mine. Being a person that only wants what’s best for his community and will try to provide that with honor and integrity … I think those are pretty good qualifications in themselves.”
Q: What are some of the key challenges Benson faces that you feel should be addressed?
A: “Challenges that I’m seeing in our community at this time are the same challenges that every city and town in this country are facing right now. With inflation being the highest it’s been in four decades, I can’t imagine that it’s easy for the city to be able to afford a lot of the bigger repairs that need to take place on our streets, in our park, and other aspects of infrastructure. When city workers are having to mix concrete by hand because of a concrete shortage to fix sidewalks, that hard work takes up a lot of time. With a cement truck, these guys could knock out 10 times more sections of sidewalk that need repair.”
Q: How would you tackle Benson’s challenges?
A: “As far as tackling this challenge, as a council member, I feel voting for anything that’s not a necessity should be put on the back burner. I also feel that taking a look into the budget and moving money around where feasible should be done so that more projects and repairs can be made that benefit the community.”
Q: If elected, what do you feel you would bring to the city council?
A: “If elected as a council member, I will bring a level of community to the council. I would be a councilman with no personal agenda, with only the best intent for the community, I am someone that is approachable and am willing to have a conversation with people from the community without bias. I will be dedicated to this community, I will attend the meetings, I will attend workshops, I will put in the work to know what’s on the agenda and know what I am voting on. This wouldn’t just be a title for me; this is something I am passionate about. All council members should be passionate about representing and making Benson a better place.”