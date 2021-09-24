If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Over the past few years, Cochise County has been relocating its offices from Bisbee’s former high school in Old Bisbee.
Now, Community Development Director Dan Coxworth and Planner II Christine McLachlan are encouraging locals to come and talk about what they would like to see happen to the historic building on Oct. 2.
They will discuss the options for a future sale, renovation and redevelopment of the property.
“All attendees will have a chance to participate in a brief tour of this beautiful building. We would like to hear from you and hope to see you there,” stated McLachlan in an email.
The four-story, 45,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1914. It is a significant contributing resource in the Bisbee Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The building functioned as a regional high school until 1959 when a new, larger school was opened.
Since that time, the building was sold to Cochise County and it has served as a county library and office space for county school superintendents. It is in partial use, but the county wants to have it vacant by the end of the year.
McLachlan said, “Prior to that, the county will initiate a rezoning from single family residential zoning to commercial mixed use zoning. If the rezoning is approved, there will be a desirable range of potential allowable uses for redevelopment, including retail, professional office, hotel, and high density, such as residential condominiums or apartments.
“The conveyance of the property to the successful proposer will be subject to a permanent Historic Preservation Easement to protect the historic exterior of the building. The county also expects to enter into a mutually acceptable land development agreement with the successful proposer that will govern the subsequent rehabilitation of the building and the redevelopment of the property.”