For the time being, no more migrants seeking asylum in the United States will flow through Cochise County, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Thursday evening.

In an email to various officials across Cochise County Friday, Michael G. Hyatt, the patrol agent in charge of the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Bisbee, said the release of migrants in the area would be ending for now.  

