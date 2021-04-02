Aspiring to own a cheese shop may not be at the top of the list for many people, but for Barbara Brewer, owner of Mile High MunCheese, it was a dream she has had since she was 14 years old.
“It was my first job and I loved it,” she said.
It was at The Cheese Shop in Caldwell, N.J., owned by now-deceased Lee Knowles where she learned “everything I know about cheese and client service. I developed a decent palate at a young age.”
From locally fresh bread baked daily to a wide selection of imported cheeses, wines, beers and snacks, Mile High Muncheese has much to offer a gastronome palate.
The small shop opened back in July last year, four months later than expected thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown. Ever since, she has seen a steady stream of customers, local and out of town, which have provided her with a loyal base of supporters who look forward to the breads baked by local Brandy Fisher and the ever changing and expanding imported cheeses, wines and beers carried at few places locally, if at all.
Due to the persisting prevalence of COVID-19 in Europe, some cheese imports can be “spotty.” Even if she places an order, by the time it is filled, the cheese may no longer be available. Brie is on the hard to get list, for instance.
“It’s presented its challenges,” she said. “But, I do research and look for another type that is just as good. I don’t want to have cheeses of lesser grades. So, along with the challenge comes discovery.”
Though most of her cheese is imported, like those from France, Italy, Belgium and England, she also has domestic artisan cheeses. Her beer cheese is made in-house and has become a growing fan favorite.
Among the cheeses are French Brie, a soft cow’s milk cheese, Laura Chenel goat Brie, French Camenbert, a moist, soft, creamy, surface-ripened cow’s milk cheese, Greek Halloumi, semi-hard, unripened cheese made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, and English Stilton, which has Penicillium roquefort added to generate a characteristic smell and taste.
There are a few Charcuterie products, meats and dips, that go well with cheese and wine, like Angel’s Wild Boar Salami. She also makes Charcuterie boards filled with cheeses, meats, fruit and dips that she can put together with 48 hours notice.
Though she used to carry local beers from the local microbreweries, she wanted to offer beers not easily found. So she turned to Europe as well for those and carries several unique brands, including Belgian Lindeman’s Kriek Cherry Lambic Beer, Koenig Ludwig Weissbier, a German pale wheat beer, Trappistes Rochefort, a Belgian full-bodied, deeply flavored dark ale, and Traquair House Ale, a traditional Scottish beer.
“The Trappistes are super interesting. They’re different and go well with my cheeses,” she said.
The beers she explained took a bit more research to find what she wanted to offer and did her own taste testing to develop the brands she carries. Her customers also recommend various brands and their suggestions have helped build her beer offerings.
Brewer prefers to sell Mexican and Italian sodas because they use sugar and not high fructose corn syrup as an ingredient.
“I sell food that’s pretty healthy. I love the concept of selling food that’s not bad for you,” she added. “I take seriously what I put in my body.”
Wines are suggested by her distributor and she had found them to be worthy to carry in her store. There are also select Apéritifs, an appetite stimulator, and Digestifs, which aid digestion.
One wall is lined with various packaged treats and goodies, some by the pound, mustards, pickled veggies, bags of seeds and nuts and much more.
Brewer first heard of Bisbee through a TV show which featured Bisbee’s One Book Book Store owner Walter Swan and wanted to see the city and meet him. She did and fell in love with the high energy vibe and townsfolk she met.
Eight years ago, they bought a house in Bisbee, but she and her husband Tim, who built all the cabinets, shelves and counters in her shop, still live in Tucson. Tim works in construction and they hope they will be able to make a go of the store and move to Bisbee permanently.
So far, the business has paid for itself,” she noted. “I’m developing a nice, local clientele from here, Douglas, Sierra Vista, as well as people who come to visit Bisbee. People get excited about cheese and pairing with wines and beers. It’s been fun.”