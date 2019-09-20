BISBEE - It's time for teachers to get creative and tell the Cochise Education Foundation what they want for their schools.
The CEF is awarding $200 each to the best entries from 20 teachers, said Cochise County Schools Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
"Teachers will send in (an application) and say 'these are the things we want to do in this school and this is why we need the money,'" Clay said.
The superintendent said last year's mini-grant initiative drew 150 entries from the county's 21 schools.
"The names of the teachers and the schools are stripped off. The judges don't see that," Clay said.
Teachers interested in applying should go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBP63W.
The deadline for teachers to send their entries is Oct. 4. The winners of the mini grants will be announced on Oct. 25.