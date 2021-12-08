BISBEE — Mobile food vendors will be under a few new restrictions as the city’s mayor and council approved a notice of intent to adopt code changes that will affect how vendors do business.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Doug Taylor, city planner, explained the need for the new amendments which would “provide guidance for conducting business” in the city limits. It establishes possible fees, yet to be proposed for council approval, for inspections of generators and power connections, food safety and food waste procedures.
“There was no control on it," he said. "It was chaos. People were pulling onto private property. Trash wasn’t always picked up by the vendors, and that has to be taken care of. There will be inspections, safety checks, equipment checks. If a vendor gets three violations, the license will be revoked.”
The measure is being proposed due to complaints by residents of vendors who set up on private property. Residents voiced their concerns to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which approved the amendments.
Mayor Ken Budge told the council members he listened to the meeting. The commissioners have been working on the new regulations for some time due to resident concerns. He pointed out the problem, particularly in Old Bisbee, where sound from portable generators can be amplified by the canyon walls, impacting residents. He asked the new measure be tied to the city’s noise ordinance.
Food vendors are licensed by the county health department, said Taylor. However, the public safety and noise issues led the commissioners to consider adding regulations to govern all vendors and considering public safety. The amendments will apply to food vendors from trucks to popup tents.
The changes set guidance for registration and requirements for conducting business. It encompasses health, safety and best business practices.
“In the past, trash wasn’t always taken up as a responsibility of the vendors,” Taylor said. “To give it teeth, enforcement and penalties will be part of the amendments. Three violations and the license will be revoked until the problems are resolved.”
Those who use a portable generator to provide power will have to get their propane and electrical connections inspected and approved by the fire marshal and building inspector.
When on public properties, vendors need to clean up any mess made by customers around the sites of their food trucks.
Food trucks will not be allowed to use amplification or noise-making devices and may not serve alcohol beverages.
If the vendor is serving local businesses’ employees, they will be permitted only after authorization by the participating businesses.
Mobile food vendors will not be permitted to set up on public streets and rights of way unless they are participating in a city approved special event.
The fee schedule for vendors has not been set. It will come before the council for approval sometime next year. Public notice and hearings for the changes have to be posted, said Joe Estes, city attorney. Vendors will need to comply with the new fees within 60 days of the notice or face penalties that include suspension of licenses and revocation for noncompliance.
Council member Joni Giacomino suggested keeping the fees “reasonable” as the vendors have to pay for licenses from the county health department.
Road work ahead
Arizona Water Company installed new lines for customers that required digging up a swath of Temby Avenue. The council sees it as a way to get the whole street paved and part of a long retaining wall replaced.
Matt Gurney, new public works director, declared an emergency situation on Temby Avenue from Hunt Avenue to Opera Drive as well as 45 feet of a 12-foot-high retaining wall connected to the road. He requested the council approve a $65,5334 contract with Accelerated Construction and Excavating for the work.
Though AWC is required to pave over its water line work, Gurney suggested the city pave the entire width of the road as the street needs repair. The street was scheduled for maintenance in the fiscal 2020 year, but money from that project went to fully fund the repaving the road from West Boulevard down through town to the Naco Street connection with State Route 80.
Gurney said AWC was waiting on approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality before the road can be paved. He suggested the city contract with AWC to add on the city’s share for the full paving and wall repair project.
Budge stated AWC had torn up more of the road than just the swath over the water lines as connecting lines to the residences also resulted in more damage.
He also said the wall damage was due to water runoff due to poor drainage. He asked that the wall repair include drainage features to prevent it from happening again.
Gurney said a clogged drainage line may have contributed to the drainage problem.
Though Gurney only asked for only 45 feet of the wall to be repaired, Councilman Lou Pawlik said he visited the site and the whole wall needed to be replaced and should be included.
Gurney said he did not have a quote for the whole wall, as he was focusing on the most damaged part of the wall. He estimated the addition of the whole wall would double the $27,500 ACE was charging.
Pawlik said, “I agree with the mayor. If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right. So, I encourage you to increase the scope of the project. The $27,500 is a low estimate in my experience.”
Estes recommended the council approve a larger amount than requested to cover the additional cost.
The council approved the request, but did not set a new amount in the motion.
City Manager Steve Pauken updated the council on the newly-acquired Hillcrest Apartments and said invitations and instructions to bid were scheduled to come out on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and the city will continue to advertise statewide until Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“The reserve is $600,000 so that's where the bidding starts,” Pauken said. “The successful bidder must meet several requirements. The building should be renovated to provide affordable rental units, and the bidder must demonstrate the financial ability to renovate the building.”