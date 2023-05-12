Aside from the ever-changing scenario that is unfolding along Cochise County’s border with Mexico as hundreds of migrants continue to flow through daily, seeking asylum, county government officials and their counterparts in Douglas and Bisbee are scrambling to figure out where to house individuals who may not be transported to Tucson if social service facilities there are overrun with people.
Such was the word from Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo early Friday afternoon after she returned from visiting Casa Alitas, the center in Tucson where migrants are being housed temporarily as they find their way to family members across the United States.
Casa Alitas’ website shows the program serves migrant families who have left their home countries to escape violence and poverty. The facility provides hospitality and humanitarian aid, medical services, short-term shelter and help to reunite with family members in the U.S.
The center’s executive director, Teresa Cavendish, said Thursday that Casa Alitas would do its best to help the migrants, but she cautioned it “may not be enough.”
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona runs Casa Alitas’ new 300-bed facility for men, as well as four other locations that also temporarily house women, families and vulnerable people. It has a combined capacity of more than 1,000 beds.
While Casa Alitas is in danger of overcrowding, officials there have said some migrants are leaving the facility because relatives are paying to fly them out of Tucson.
But Urquiho said Friday morning Casa Alitas was almost at 1,000 capacity. That means Douglas and possibly other communities would have to provide temporary services to migrants who are being processed by the Border Patrol at their stations in Douglas and Bisbee and are then being released.
If there is no room at Casa Alitas and the migrants keep coming, they cannot be taken from the areas where they are being released by Border Patrol, a process called “safe community releases.”
So far, the state’s emergency management division has been transporting the migrants to Casa Alitas via buses that pick them up twice daily at either the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Bisbee or in the parking lot of the Walmart in Douglas. However, the Douglas location changed on Friday afternoon after Walmart officials said they wanted the buses gone from their property.
Urquijo said Douglas then told the Border Patrol it could use the parking area behind the city’s Welcome Center off Pan American Drive as a temporary staging and pickup area for the buses.
The daily bus rides to Tucson and the possibility of overcrowding at facilities there could come to an abrupt halt if an order issued by a U.S. District judge in Florida forbidding the release of migrants by the Border Patrol is upheld.
On Thursday afternoon, just hours before Title 42 was lifted, U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell prohibited the “release of migrants on ‘parole’ without a court date if detention capacity is exceeded ... “
Despite the hundreds of migrants that have already been released by CBP in Cochise County and elsewhere over the last several days, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked the jurist and said that “The claims that CBP is allowing or encouraging release of migrants is just categorically false ... “
The claims are all too real for Urquijo and others in Cochise County who have been experiencing the release of migrants firsthand.
“This is a very fluid situation,” Urquijo said Friday after returning from Tucson. “We need to figure something out locally and that’s why I went to Casa Alitas so that I could see what was happening.”
She said several volunteers and two churches in the city have stepped up to help where they can. One of the churches can hold about 50 people in one of its halls, the other a little more, Urquijo said.
Bisbee is not as hopeful, said Mayor Ken Budge.
“We have some resources but we really have no room,” he said Friday afternoon. “We have had some volunteers come forward who said they will provide food and water, but we really don’t have space for them.”
Budge pointed out that many of the migrants who are being processed at the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee are coming from other ports of entry in the state, not just through the port of entry in Naco, Arizona. If there is an overflow at Casa Alitas, the migrants could be held back in the areas where they are initially seeking asylum.
The mayor said he spoke to Gov. Katie Hobbs and that she assured him the state would continue funding the buses that are transporting the migrants to Tucson.
Like Mayor Donald Huish, his counterpart in Douglas, Budge issued a statement on Friday morning in support of a federal emergency declaration on Title 42.
“A declaration will cut through the red tape and give the federal government the ability to send the resources, personnel and infrastructure we need,” he said.
As of Friday morning, 1,039 migrants carrying their life belongings in dilapidated duffel bags or battered backpacks had been processed and released in Cochise County, then taken to Tucson, officials said.
Bisbee City Manager Stephen Pauken told the Herald/Review another 131 people left on a bus to Tucson from the Brian A. Terry Station on Saturday afternoon.
Cochise County officials said they are working with various agencies to place the migrants, but if facilities are filled to capacity, there would be only one solution available — people would have to be placed on the streets.
Starting Monday in anticipation of the lifting of Title 42 by the federal government, undocumented migrants began flocking to the southwest border of the United States hoping to cross over and ask for asylum. Under Title 42, migrants were being sent back into Mexico even if they asked for help.
Title 42 was lifted at midnight EST, 9 p.m. Pacific Time on May 11.
The policy was called into play by the Trump administration during the height of COVID-19 in early 2020. The policy is an emergency public health order that stopped migrants from crossing into the U.S. illegally, even if they asked for asylum. It was a little-known provision enacted as part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 until it was revived during the pandemic.
Despite its intention, however, thousands upon thousands of migrants were able to slip into the U.S. illegally from Mexico and other countries when Title 42 and Title 8, another immigration provision, were in effect.
But after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the pandemic was over, it was inevitable Title 42 would soon evaporate.
The U.S. Supreme Court was supposed to rule whether to keep the policy in place. The high court said on Dec. 27 it would hear arguments in the case in February and that Title 42 would remain in place until justices issued a ruling.
On Feb. 7, the Biden administration asked the court to dismiss the challenge, saying the expiration of the health emergency on May 11 would make the case moot because the measure would no longer be in place.
The court canceled arguments for the case, but said it would announce its decision this month. That decision never came.
Title 8, however, an immigration policy that was active along with Title 42, remains in effect and is packing a harder punch, federal officials have said.
Under that provision, anyone attempting to enter the U.S. without proof they sought asylum in another country or have made an appointment to do so with CBP via its app — CBP One — or who cannot show they would be in imminent danger if they return to their homeland will be expelled into Mexico.
Additionally, anyone caught trying to enter the U.S. illegally without seeking asylum could be arrested and then banned from entering this country for five years.