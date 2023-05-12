Douglas 4.jpg

Asylum seekers wait to board a bus outside the Walmart in Douglas on Friday.

 photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Aside from the ever-changing scenario that is unfolding along Cochise County’s border with Mexico as hundreds of migrants continue to flow through daily, seeking asylum, county government officials and their counterparts in Douglas and Bisbee are scrambling to figure out where to house individuals who may not be transported to Tucson if social service facilities there are overrun with people.

Such was the word from Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo early Friday afternoon after she returned from visiting Casa Alitas, the center in Tucson where migrants are being housed temporarily as they find their way to family members across the United States.

