BISBEE - A woman who fled to Mexico after her boyfriend killed her 2-year-old son was arraigned on Monday in Cochise County Superior Court.
Appearing via video from the Cochise County Jail, Erika Parra pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, including two counts of child abuse in the death of her toddler Emilio Smith and the neglect of a baby girl she had with her boyfriend Mario Toscano, and a violation of probation charge for an unrelated 2017 offense.
The 23-year-old Parra began crying when Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson ordered that she could not have contact with anyone under the age of 15.
The defendant still has two children under the age of 3.
Parra, who was living in Douglas with Toscano, Emilio and the baby girl — who is now a toddler — left for Mexico in early 2020 after Toscano was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the beating death of Emilio in January of that year. She had been charged with child abuse and failed to show up in court in March 2020.
Toscano, 22, recently pleaded guilty to child abuse and second-degree murder in Emilio's death and has since been sentenced to serve 33 years in prison.
Emilio's paternal family, also from Douglas, had offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who could reveal Parra's whereabouts and deliver her to police. She was missing for more than a year.
Last Thursday though, after a call from an anonymous person, Agua Prieta authorities found Parra at a residence there, and they handed her over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at the port of entry in Douglas, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The defendant had a 1-year-old boy with her, investigators said. The child has been taken to Child Protective Services in Cochise County. The girl Parra had with Toscano meanwhile, has been adopted by a family member.
After Monday's hearing, Emilio's paternal grandmother Rosalva Smith said she was pleased to see Parra wearing a jail uniform. She said the Smith family is asking that a paternity test be done on the youngster who accompanied Parra when she was arrested. Smith's son, Noe Smith, is Emilio's father. Smith believes the child who was with Parra, could also be her son's child.
"We want to adopt him if he is my son's baby," Smith said.
Smith, who always wears a light blue T-shirt to court hearings adorned with Emilio's picture on the front and the words, "Justice For Emilio" on the back, said she was upset when Parra's relatives showed up in court Monday with the child the defendant had with Toscano. Smith said Parra should not be allowed to see the toddler.
She was also angered when Parra began crying following Dickerson's order regarding no contact with children under 15.
"She never cried at Emilio's funeral," Smith said.
Parra is being held without bond for violation of probation on her 2017 case and $150,000 bond for the two child abuse charges.
Her next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.