Emergency fire crews were called to the Mule Mountains near Mule Pass on Monday afternoon to battle a wildfire that continued into the evening.
At 2:10 p.m., multiple fire crews from local agencies were alerted to the fire, while Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave alerted residents of the Banning Creek and Old Bisbee neighborhoods to “maintain situational awareness” as the fire crept closer, according to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Juniper Flats Road was closed at State Highway 80 at 3:45 p.m. because of the fire, with only residents allowed to pass, Capas said.
Just before 6 p.m., it was reported that the Juniper Flats fire was continuing to move forward, though ground crews were fighting the blaze with air and ground assistance from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, along with Bureau of Land Management personnel, according to Capas.
Juniper Flats road remained closed as of 6:25 p.m., though there were no active evacuation or pre-evacuation orders, Capas said.
“There are currently no threats to the public or structures at this time, but please remain vigilant and be READY to get SET and GO at a moment’s notice,” Capas wrote in an email.
The Mule Mountain fire came as crews on Fort Huachuca continued to work to contain a wildfire that started Sunday, sparked by a lightning strike, and burned more than 1,100 acres on post.