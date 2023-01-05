BISBEE — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight closures on State Route 80 from Sunday, Jan. 8, to Friday, Jan. 13, as work to upgrade the lighting begins in the Mule Pass Tunnel near Bisbee.
ADOT will completely close the road through the tunnel each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., so drivers need to be aware and take measures to find an alternate route.
The lighting in Mule Pass Tunnel has been the subject of many local residents’ and travelers’ complaints of being inadequate especially at night.
ADOT stated on the website: “The construction will extend into summer. The project also includes re-striping the roadway to provide a single driving lane in each direction with shoulders on each side of S.R. 80 through the tunnel. The re-striping will move the westbound lane drop from the west side of the tunnel to the east side of the tunnel, while still providing a merging area for the Tombstone Canyon on ramp. Currently, there are limited roadway shoulders with the existing passing lane.”
Message boards will be in place to alert drivers to closures and alternate routes. During the daytime, a 12–foot vehicle width restriction and a 7-foot vehicle height restriction will be in place.
Motorists should plan for delays and proceed through the work zone with caution and slow down for construction personnel and equipment.
