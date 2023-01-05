BISBEE — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight closures on State Route 80 from Sunday, Jan. 8, to Friday, Jan. 13, as work to upgrade the lighting begins in the Mule Pass Tunnel near Bisbee.

ADOT will completely close the road through the tunnel each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., so drivers need to be aware and take measures to find an alternate route.

