BISBEE — A number of problems were raised concerning the proposed bike and pedestrian pathway on State Route 80 from Old Bisbee to Erie Street during a Zoom meeting on Jan. 15.
Arizona Department of Transportation staff members Bill Harmon and Donna Lewandowski, City Manager Theresa Coleman, Mayor Ken Budge, Bisbee Bikeways founder Meggen Connolley, County Planner II Christine McLachlan and a number of interested citizens met to discuss with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. representative Brent Crowther the proposed multimodal pathway. Kimley-Horn is {span}planning and design engineering consultants firm.{/span}
“There is great community interest in getting safely around the pit,” Coleman said. “Our intent is to see what the community wants.”
Harmon said, “There is a legitimate need for all users of the highway. Arizona law says the highways are not just for vehicles. We want to improve the safety of those who use the highways who are not in cars. I have concerns which need to be addressed, but I’m excited to see the study being done.”
The plan as proposed would eliminate one lane of traffic on SR 80 heading eastbound from Old Bisbee to create a two–direction bike path and a pedestrian walkway with a structure to provide safety for the path from vehicles, said Crowther. Pathway lighting for pedestrians would be a part of the plan.
The Kimley-Horn study will evaluate feasibility of the new pathway. The pathway also willserve as a catalyst for economic development, said Crowther.
While no citizens in the meeting opposed the proposal, some had concerns, like Nick Night, who pointed out the safety problem with the gravel that collects at the sides of SR 80. He suggested some other surface be used for the pathway that would hold up better than the asphalt ADOT uses and the need for a barrier between traffic and the pathway to keep it clear of gravel.
Night also was concerned with limiting eastbound traffic to just one lane and stated, “It will magnify the level of frustration. We could end up with head–on collisions.”
Tom Armstrong, who also attended the meeting, agreed with Night and added, “I see problems as people tend to go faster downhill. The speed limit is marked, but most people exceed it.”
He voiced concerns about how people would access the pathway coming out of Old Bisbee.
Crowther admitted, We’re still looking at that. It’s one of the biggest constraints.”
Harmon said, “Connectivity is an important issue. We don’t want to build a sidewalk to nowhere. And, it has to be accessible to children, the handicapped, the elderly and even those with mental disabilities. We’ll take a hard look at that.”
Budge said, “I’m in favor of this, but I have concerns of where the Queen Mine Tour comes into the traffic along with the pathway.”
He suggested the pathway lead down Erie Street to connect with State Route 80 at the traffic circle.
To access SR 80 eastbound is a problem still being studied, said Crowther.
Eric Meyer offered his thoughts with the inconvenience to drivers in limiting downhill traffic to one lane and suggested a reduced speed downhill would help. He also brought up the problem with water on the road and how drainage would be handled for the pathway.
While there are those who pedal their way through town, there are also those with electric bikes who need to be considered in the mix as they can go faster, said Connolley. Speed limits for electric bikes may need to be imposed.
“We’ve listened to the stakeholders and they have good ideas,” said Harmon. “The design will be about all the competing needs. There will be tradeoffs before we come up with a solution and have something to take to the city.”
Affordability and maintenance will be components of the plan, he added.
“When everything is built, it may not the ideal design in every context and criteria, but it will be much better than what is currently there now,” Harmon said. “I appreciate the candid and civil discourse. We want open and honest dialogue and to treat others with respect.”
A second public meeting will be held in May.